Extreme Storms Killed At Least 14 People Across The US This Weekend

A series of deadly storms tore across the South and Midwest this weekend, killing at least 14 people and leaving a trail of devastation in their wake.

In eastern Texas, four tornadoes touched down Saturday, killing at least four people. The tornadoes flattened homes, pulled trees out, and destroyed a car dealership in Canton, about 60 miles east of Dallas. The Rustic Barn, where a local high school was scheduled to hold its prom Saturday night, was completely flattened.

All told, more than 5,000 homes and other buildings were in the path of the storm, said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who viewed the area by helicopter and car Sunday.

"You saw homes and other buildings that were completely flattened, as well as others that were nothing more than rubble," Abbot said during a news conference. "It was just large swath after large swath of devastation."



The Canton Fire Department said that one person died when a car was flipped over by a tornado, according to the Dallas Morning News. By Sunday afternoon, four deaths had been confirmed and two people were still unaccounted for, Canton Mayor Lou Ann Everett told the newspaper. BuzzFeed News reached out the fire department for additional information.



In Arkansas, five people were killed in storms, including a 10-year-old girl and a volunteer fire chief, and two children were still missing Sunday night. The chief, Doug Deckard, died when he was struck by a vehicle while working in a thunderstorm, Cleburne County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.



In Northern Arkansas, where massive flooding caused multiple road closures, the 10-year-old girl died after being swept away by an overflowing river. A woman who disappeared while floating in an inner tube on Saturday was found dead in a creek in Eureka Springs, and a 65-year-old woman, Julia Schwede, was killed by a falling tree, according to the Associated Press. The fifth victim, a 76-year-old man, was found dead in a submerged vehicle with his seatbelt still on, Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder told KFSM.

Also in Arkansas, search and rescue teams are still searching for a four-year-old boy and his 18-month-old sister who were separated from their mother when the car they were in was swept away, the Madison County Sheriff's Office told BuzzFeed News.

Two deaths were also reported in Missouri Sunday, including a 72-year-old woman who died when her car was swept away by rushing water. Details on the second death were not available as of Sunday night. Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said Sunday that he activated the National Guard to help deal with the flooding that will likely continue to cause damage for several days.

"These floods may well be deep and destructive," Greitens said, according to the AP.