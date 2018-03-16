After A Deadly High-Rise Fire In Hawaii, Officials Vowed To Make Sprinklers Mandatory. They Won’t Be Doing That After All.

The charred exterior of the Marco Polo Building after a fire broke out on July 14, 2017.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed two bills Thursday that offer financial incentives to upgrade sprinkler systems in older, high-rise buildings.



The passage of the bills comes a year after a fire in a high-rise building without sprinklers killed three people and injured 12 others. Three days after the deadly blaze, the mayor introduced legislation that would require fire-sprinkler systems in all residential high-rise buildings.

Instead, the two bills approved by the City Council last month and signed Thursday offer breaks on taxes and fees related to installing automated sprinkler system.

In a press conference Thursday, the mayor said he still hoped that lawmakers would be able to pass his original bill to require high-rise buildings to have automatic sprinklers.

"Without a requirement, I think ... we will be talking about this again ... after another tragic fire," Caldwell said. "We have had a few ... and I don't want to have it happen again and I know others don't either."

The Marco Polo building was constructed in 1971 and Honolulu didn't begin requiring residential high-rise sprinklers until 1974.



Honolulu Fire Chief Manuel Neves said that the blaze would have been contained to the unit where it started if there had been sprinklers in the 36-story building. The blaze started on the 26th floor, before quickly spreading to the 27th and 28th floor.

None of the victims lived in the unit where the blaze started, the fire department said.

The same building also caught on fire in January 2013, causing over $1 million in damage to two apartments, but did not cause injuries.

