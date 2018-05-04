Evacuations Have Been Ordered In Hawaii After A Volcano Released Lava Into A Residential Area

After hundreds of earthquakes rattled Hawaii's Big Island, lava burst through the ground in a residential neighborhood.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava bursting through the ground near homes and prompting mandatory evacuations for thousands of residents on the Big Island. View this post on Facebook Facebook: jeremiah.osuna

The new eruption occurred in Leilani Estates, a residential neighborhood in the lower Puna district of the Big Island. Residents had been told to remain alert, as hundreds of earthquakes and increased seismic activity since Monday had heightened the possibility of an eruption.

On Monday, the floor of one of Kilauea’s volcanic vents, called Pu'u O'o, collapsed, causing magma to travel underground until it finally burst through a crack in Leilani Estates. View this post on Facebook Facebook: video.php

After the lava flow started Thursday afternoon, the Hawaii County Civil Defense ordered thousands of residents in the surrounding area to evacuate. #BREAKING: Lava outbreak triggers evacuations in Big Island's Leilani Estates. https://t.co/ji6WuCmylO

The evacuation area includes all of the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens subdivisions. The American Red Cross in Hawaii said it opened a shelter in nearby Pahoa for residents evacuating because of the lava threat. The Hawaii County Civil Defense said Keaau Community Center was also to be opened for additional shelter needs. People not in the evacuation zone were urged to avoid traveling to the area. The local utility company, which uses geothermal steam to produce electricity, is planning to shut down during the evacuation order, but still said, "We expect to have sufficient power."

Fountains of lava were seen leaping into the air near the residential area. #BREAKING: News video shows lava spattering near Leilani Estates. New Information here: https://t.co/HK9ipVWxFl #HINews #HNN https://t.co/ssJe0E0B5K

Michael Hale, who lives and runs a vacation rental business just two blocks from the lava explosion, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the experience had made him question what's important. "I looked around and asked myself 'what’s valuable?'" Hale said about the minutes before he evacuated. "In that moment, nothing looked valuable. I filled the [truck] cab with mostly junk and that was it." Lower Puna resident Ikaika Marzo said in a Facebook Live video about the event that he saw fountains of lava about 150 feet high. "Tons of lava coming out — it sounds like a jet engine," he said. "It's going hard." "There are a lot of elderly people who are trying to find a place to go and need help to get their stuff out," Marzo said. Leilani Estates has a population of just over 1,500, according to the 2010 US census.

Gov. David Ige declared a state of emergency for Hawaii’s Big Island and activated the state National Guard to help with the emergency response. I urge residents in Leilani Estates and the surrounding areas to follow instructions from the County of Hawai‘i’s Civil Defense Agency. Please be alert and prepare now to keep your family safe. @USGSVolcanoes #Kilauea

The last major volcano threat in Hawaii was in 2014 when several homes in the community of Pahoa were destroyed by lava. While Kilauea is one of the most active volcanoes in the world it is usually not explosive, but a 1924 eruption spewed ash and lava into the air, killing one person, and an eruption in 1983 sent lava fountains 1,500 feet high into the sky.

