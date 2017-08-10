 go to content
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down

A Mother Is Warning Parents About The "Hot Water Challenge" After Her Daughter Was Severely Burned

The girl is in the hospital with burns on her face, back, and shoulders after she was doused with boiling water at a sleepover.

Posted on
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
BuzzFeed News Reporter

An 11-year-old girl in New York has been hospitalized since Monday after she was badly burned by boiling water that was poured on her while she was sleeping at a friend's house.

Her mother and other relatives said online that the attack on Jamoneisha Merritt was inspired by videos depicting the "hot water challenge."

Jamoneisha Merritt is pictured on the right.
Anthony Colon / Via Facebook: anthony.colon.775

Jamoneisha Merritt is pictured on the right.

A 12-year-old girl has been arrested and charged with felony assault for the attack, New York police told BuzzFeed News. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, but there is "no indication that it was a hot water challenge," they added.

They added that Jamoneisha remains in the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Pictures shared by Jamoneisha's family show how badly she was burned.

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
NBC New York / Via nbcnewyork.com

Jamoneisha's mother told NY1 that her daughter has not been yet been shown her injuries.

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
NBC New York / Via nbcnewyork.com

After the attack, Jamoneisha's mother, Ebony Merritt, wrote on Facebook that her daughter was in the intensive care unit, and asked people to keep her "in your prayers."

Ebony Merritt / Via Facebook: ebony.merritt.1

Later that day, Ebony wrote again on Facebook, saying that parents need to be responsible for their kids and make sure they don't do "these stupid ass challenges they see on Fb!!"

The incident took place during a sleepover at a friend's apartment in the Bronx, located across the street from her own home. Jamoneisha's cousin, Yolanda Richardson, told NBC New York that the friends got in a fight and had threatened the 11-year-old before she went to sleep that they would "do something to her."
Ebony Merritt / Via Facebook: ebony.merritt.1

The incident took place during a sleepover at a friend's apartment in the Bronx, located across the street from her own home.

Jamoneisha's cousin, Yolanda Richardson, told NBC New York that the friends got in a fight and had threatened the 11-year-old before she went to sleep that they would "do something to her."

Jamoneisha's mother told NY1 that she was told that the alleged attacker didn't like her daughter. "I was told that they didn't like her. And they just been bullying her," Ebony Merritt said. "They've been on Snapchat. It's been going on several times. The girl admitted it. 'I don't like her. I wanted to do it.'"

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Ebony Merritt and other relatives for additional information.
NY1 / Via ny1.com

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Ebony Merritt and other relatives for additional information.

There are thousands of results on YouTube for "hot water challenge," with the most popular video, "Hand In Boiling Water Challenge! HOOOT!" at nearly 3 million views. It starts by saying "Don't do this! I'm just doing it because I'm just generally curious ... if this is going to work or not." The video says it's a test to see whether your body can adjust to the temperature as it heats up — which, obviously, it cannot — and eventually the person has to pull his hand out.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

"Oh my god, don't do this at home," the host says after he pulls out his hand. "It's not even boiling yet ... but it hurt so bad. I'm stupid, I know."

Some videos online also show people dousing boiling water on others.

Last month, an 8-year-old girl in Florida, Ki'ari Pope, died after drinking boiling water through a straw. She was dared to drink the boiling water in March by her 8-year-old cousin after the two of them watched a YouTube video, according to a fundraising page set up by her mother, Marquisia Bonner.

Ki'ari's throat was badly burned after the dare, and she had to undergo surgery to receive a tracheotomy. Her mother's boyfriend said the girl told him she was having trouble breathing shortly before she died. The medical examiner's office is still determining the exact cause of her death. The Florida Department of Children and Families also said it is investigating, and that they had past reports involving allegations of domestic violence between Ki'ari's mother and her "respective paramour.""They dared her and she said, 'OK, I’m going to show y’all I’m not scared, I’m going to do this,'" Diane Johnson, Ki’ari’s aunt, told CBS 12. Johnson also called on parents to talk to their kids about online challenges."Tell your kids about these challenges, these challenges are horrific," Johnson said. "Don’t just give them your phone and let them go by. Watch what they are doing.”
Via gofundme.com

Ki'ari's throat was badly burned after the dare, and she had to undergo surgery to receive a tracheotomy. Her mother's boyfriend said the girl told him she was having trouble breathing shortly before she died. The medical examiner's office is still determining the exact cause of her death.

The Florida Department of Children and Families also said it is investigating, and that they had past reports involving allegations of domestic violence between Ki'ari's mother and her "respective paramour."

"They dared her and she said, 'OK, I’m going to show y’all I’m not scared, I’m going to do this,'" Diane Johnson, Ki’ari’s aunt, told CBS 12.

Johnson also called on parents to talk to their kids about online challenges.

"Tell your kids about these challenges, these challenges are horrific," Johnson said. "Don’t just give them your phone and let them go by. Watch what they are doing.”

Last year, a 10-year-old boy in North Carolina was hospitalized for weeks and had to undergo several surgeries after he attempted the hot water challenge with his step brother, his mother told WBTV. Wesley Smith suffered second- and third-degree burns, she said, adding that the boys were unsupervised when the incident happened.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to local officials for additional information and any updates in this case.
WBTV

BuzzFeed News has reached out to local officials for additional information and any updates in this case.

Wesley's mother and stepfather warned other parents about the hot water challenge, saying "Watch what your kids are doing on the internet."

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
WBTV / Via foxcarolina.com

Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.

Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App