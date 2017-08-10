A Mother Is Warning Parents About The "Hot Water Challenge" After Her Daughter Was Severely Burned

Ki'ari's throat was badly burned after the dare, and she had to undergo surgery to receive a tracheotomy. Her mother's boyfriend said the girl told him she was having trouble breathing shortly before she died. The medical examiner's office is still determining the exact cause of her death.

The Florida Department of Children and Families also said it is investigating, and that they had past reports involving allegations of domestic violence between Ki'ari's mother and her "respective paramour."

"They dared her and she said, 'OK, I’m going to show y’all I’m not scared, I’m going to do this,'" Diane Johnson, Ki’ari’s aunt, told CBS 12.

Johnson also called on parents to talk to their kids about online challenges.

"Tell your kids about these challenges, these challenges are horrific," Johnson said. "Don’t just give them your phone and let them go by. Watch what they are doing.”