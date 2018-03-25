A Fire In A Russian Shopping Center Has Reportedly Killed 37 People

A fire that tore through a Russian shopping complex Sunday has reportedly killed 37 people, with another 69 others still missing, a Russian state news agency reported.
Many of the victims at the shopping complex in the Siberian city of Kemerovo were believed to be children, TASS Russian News Agency reported.
It is not clear what started the fire, but TASS reported that it began on the top floor of the Winter Cherry shopping complex, which has an entertainment complex, a movie theater, and a petting zoo.
TASS also reported that 20 people were saved from the burning building and at least 100 more were evacuated. The fire is now under control, according to the news agency.
Videos posted to social media showed smoke billowing from the shopping center as people tried to escape.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
