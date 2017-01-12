Get Our News App
Business

Here’s What Happened To The American Workforce In The Obama Era

The final jobs report of the Obama administration shows what changed since 2009 — for better and worse.

Matthew Zeitlin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

With eight days left in the Obama era, the report cards are rolling in. For American workers, one of the most important ones arrived last week: the final monthly jobs report from the Labor Department.

It was a snapshot of the American workforce in the final full month of a presidency that began during the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. When compared to the same numbers for the first full month of the Obama presidency, the numbers show what changed — for better and worse — in the eight years between.

Here’s a look at where the Obama economy started — and how it’s ending.

BuzzFeed/Bureau of Labor Statistics

BuzzFeed/Bureau of Labor Statistics

BuzzFeed/Bureau of Labor Statistics

BuzzFeed/Bureau of Labor Statistics

Matthew Zeitlin is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Matthew Zeitlin at matt.zeitlin@buzzfeed.com.
