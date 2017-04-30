Young People Are Struggling, So Furniture Stores Target "The Bank Of Mom And Dad"

Companies trying to sell couches, or apartments, or pretty much any other signifiers of adulthood are being reshaped by a simple fact: many young people simply aren't in the market for their stuff anymore.

The financial crisis and weak economic recovery locked millions of young people out of the labor force, and for many who do have jobs, they're not particularly well-paying ones. Those jobs leave people burdened by student loans and unable to build up the cash needed to get a place of their own.



The data is striking and unambiguous. More young people are living at home, fewer are creating new homes together with a significant other, and it's a stark reversal from before the financial crisis. In the eight years from 2007 to 2015, the number of Americans aged 18 to 34 increased by 3 million, but the number living away from their parents decreased by 500,000.

Economists often talk about "household formation," and it's a crucial part of the economy. When people leave their parents and create a new home — as couples or roommates, or a new family — they spend money on everything from shower curtains to a couch and an internet connection. There's an entire economy built around this: Home Depot alone sold $95 billion worth of stuff last year.

When household formation slows down, the pain is felt throughout the system. And it slowed significantly after the crisis.

Between 2008 and 2016, America added an average of 835,000 new households per year. For the 50 years prior, it was 1.3 million per year, according to the National Association of Realtors — and that's including decades when the US was home to at least 100 million fewer people than today.

And while the rate of household formation has picked up somewhat in recent years, the number of young people living at home has hit generational highs, and the number of people living with partners has plummeted. In 2015, for the first time in at least 130 years, young people were more likely to live with their parents than a partner.

Back in the mid-1970s, 57% of young people lived with a partner. That had fallen to just 39% last year.



"Within the last 10 years, the breadth and speed of change in living arrangements have been tremendous," a recent Census report says.

