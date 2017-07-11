Investors Are Hoarding Money As The Government Runs Out Of It

The Trump Administration's promises that it will lower tax rates for high earners could be bringing up the date the federal government runs out of cash and can no longer fund itself without breaching the statutory debt limit, according to the Congressional Budget Office and budget experts.

The congressional scorekeeper said in a recent report that from October to June, tax revenue that is not withheld from normal wages and salaries is down 2%, or $10 billion from last year. That suggests that high earners that have discretion over when to recognize income and pay taxes are deciding to wait. Many investors are sitting on big gains in their portfolios as stocks have been rising for over eight years.

"Some individuals and businesses who may be able to defer income that would be received this year to a future year may be inclined to do so because they prospectively think they'll be able to pay lower taxes," Shai Akbas, the director of fiscal policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, told BuzzFeed News.



This week's report builds on CBO's warning last month that tax revenue was coming in at a slower rate than expected and "taxpayers may have shifted more income than projected from 2016 to later years, expecting legislation to reduce tax rates to be enacted this year."

The federal government's budget deficit for the first nine months of its fiscal year is $520 billion compared to $400 billion in the same period last year.

The CBO last month moved up its estimate of when the government would hit the debt ceiling to early to mid-October. Already, the Treasury Department has been using what is called "extraordinary measures" to fund the government and not default on its debt and has called on Congress to raise the ceiling.



"One fact that’s affecting the deficit is that [there's] less tax revenue than expected," Akbas said. "If the revenues are lower, the government needs to make up that reduction with more borrowing."