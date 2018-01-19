Women Describe Feeling Manipulated By Former USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar

Share On more Share On more

Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Weiber addressed Larry Nassar in court Friday, describing how she felt manipulated and brainwashed by the former USA gymnastics doctor.

"Everyone said he's a miracle worker and that he could fix anything," Weiber said, adding that she was told to trust Nassar, who treated her from ages 8 to 18.

As of Friday morning, 120 women were scheduled to speak at Nassar's sentencing hearing in Michigan. The sentencing was originally scheduled for four days, but the judge extended it to next week to allow time for all of the women who wish to give impact statements to speak.

Nassar pled guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for molesting young athletes under the guise of medical treatment. He has already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.

Weiber said Nassar used "grooming techniques," such as bringing her and her 2012 Olympic teammates food and coffee during competitions. He was nice to them, she said, making them believe he was their friend.

Chelsea Zerfas, a 15-year-old gymnast, described a similar friendly relationship with Nassar. He would like her posts on Instagram, she said, and would always greet her with a smile.

Nassar began abusing her when she was 12 years old, Zerfas said. "I avoided going to practice when I knew I had to see him," she said. "I feel like I couldn’t breath and I’d tremble in fear."

Sisters Kara and Maddie Johnson also detailed the abuse they endured while seeing Nassar for medical treatment.

Kara Johnson recounted how he would pull her shorts down, move her underwear to the side and touch her.

She said she trusted Nassar. "The framed photos of patients on his wall told an incredible story of a doctor who could heal anyone," she said.



Marie Anderson, a swimmer who sought treatment at Michigan State University's medical facility, told the court how Nassar would insert his fingers into her vagina and massage the area.

"I have been deceived, manipulated, and abused to satisfy Larry's...desires," she said.

Kara and Maddie Johnson, Anderson, and Zerfas said Nassar abused them while a parent was also in the room.

"To this day i still don't know how he was allowed to do this for so long," Weiber said. "Nobody was protecting us from being taken advantage of.”

Several of the women who have delivered victim impact statements have asked the judge to give Nassar the maximum sentence of 125 years behind bars.

"Even though I am a victim I won't live my life as one," Weiber said. "I am an Olympian."