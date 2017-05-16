Miss USA Would Like To Change Her Answer About Affordable Health Care

The newly-crowned Miss USA clarified comments she made during Sunday's pageant, telling Good Morning America on Tuesday that affordable health care is a right and that she's privileged to have it through her employer.
Kara McCullough, from Washington, DC, was crowned Miss USA Sunday night. She is a scientist who works for the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
On Sunday, when Julianna Hough, the pageant's host, asked the 25-year-old contestant if if affordable health care is a right or a privilege for all Americans, McCullough responded, "I'm definitely going to say it's a privilege."
"As a government employee, I am granted health care and I see firsthand that to have health care, you need to have jobs," McCullough responded. "We need to continue to cultivate this environment that we're given the opportunity to have health care as well as jobs."
McCullough's response drew backlash, with some people calling her answer ignorant.
On Tuesday, McCullough responded by changing her answer, saying she's clarifying that she is privileged to have healthcare provided to her through her job.
"I just want people to see where I was coming from," she said. "Having a job, I have to look at health care like it is a privilege."
"I am privileged to have health care and I do believe that it should be a right," she said. "I hope and pray moving forward that health care is a right for all worldwide."
