Kara McCullough, from Washington, DC, was crowned Miss USA Sunday night. She is a scientist who works for the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

"I'm definitely going to say it's a privilege." Listen to your new #MissUSA talk about healthcare in the USA.

On Sunday, when Julianna Hough, the pageant's host, asked the 25-year-old contestant if if affordable health care is a right or a privilege for all Americans, McCullough responded, "I'm definitely going to say it's a privilege."

"As a government employee, I am granted health care and I see firsthand that to have health care, you need to have jobs," McCullough responded. "We need to continue to cultivate this environment that we're given the opportunity to have health care as well as jobs."

When D.C still wins despite her ignorant answers on feminism and healthcare #MissUSA

On Tuesday, McCullough responded by changing her answer, saying she's clarifying that she is privileged to have healthcare provided to her through her job.

"I just want people to see where I was coming from," she said. "Having a job, I have to look at health care like it is a privilege."