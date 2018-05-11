Meghan McCain Opened Up On "The View" About The White House Staffer Who Mocked Her Dad

Meghan McCain on Friday fired back at the White House aide reported to have mocked her father's brain cancer by asking how the Trump administration employee still has a job.

Several media outlets reported Thursday that Kelly Sadler, an aide in charge of surrogate communications, brushed aside Sen. John McCain's opposition to Trump's nominee for CIA director by saying, "It doesn't matter — he's dying anyway."

“I don’t understand what kind of environment you’re working in where that would be acceptable, and you can come to work the next day and still have a job,” Meghan McCain said Friday on The View.

The White House didn't deny Sadler made the comments, but said it respected McCain and his service "to our nation."

"He and his family are in our prayers during this difficult time," it said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

Sen. McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer in July 2017. The 81-year-old has been in and out of treatment, spending the bulk of his time at his ranch in Arizona.

