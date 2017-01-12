Get Our News App
C-SPAN’s Online Feed Interrupted By Kremlin-Funded RT

A spokesperson for C-SPAN said the network assumes it was an “internal routing issue.”

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

A CSPAN television crew J. David Ake / AP

C-SPAN’s online video feed was briefly interrupted Thursday afternoon by RT, the Kremlin-funded cable news channel.

“We are currently investigating and troubleshooting this occurrence,” a C-SPAN spokesperson said in a statement.

RT, formerly known as Russia Today, is one of the networks C-SPAN monitors regularly, the spokesperson said, so “we are operating under the assumption that it was an internal routing issue

People began noticing the interruption around 2:30 pm EST.

Requests for comment from RT were not immediately returned, but a high ranking RT reporter tweeted that it might be “some technical glitch.”

The US intelligence community concluded that RT, Russia’s “state-run propaganda machine,” contributed to Vladimir Putin’s attempts to influence the results of the US presidential election, “by serving as a platform for Kremlin messaging to Russian and international audiences.”

The declassified report from the intelligence community, which concluded that Putin ordered election-related hacking, included seven pages on RT’s “rapid expansion” in the US.

The report states that RT “has positioned itself as a domestic US channel and has deliberately sought to obscure any legal ties to the Russian Government.”

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Mary Ann Georgantopoulos at maryann.georgantopoulos@buzzfeed.com.
