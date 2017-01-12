C-SPAN’s Online Feed Interrupted By Kremlin-Funded RT

C-SPAN’s online video feed was briefly interrupted Thursday afternoon by RT, the Kremlin-funded cable news channel.
“We are currently investigating and troubleshooting this occurrence,” a C-SPAN spokesperson said in a statement.
RT, formerly known as Russia Today, is one of the networks C-SPAN monitors regularly, the spokesperson said, so “we are operating under the assumption that it was an internal routing issue
Requests for comment from RT were not immediately returned, but a high ranking RT reporter tweeted that it might be “some technical glitch.”
The US intelligence community concluded that RT, Russia’s “state-run propaganda machine,” contributed to Vladimir Putin’s attempts to influence the results of the US presidential election, “by serving as a platform for Kremlin messaging to Russian and international audiences.”
The declassified report from the intelligence community, which concluded that Putin ordered election-related hacking, included seven pages on RT’s “rapid expansion” in the US.
The report states that RT “has positioned itself as a domestic US channel and has deliberately sought to obscure any legal ties to the Russian Government.”
- The FBI and James Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation will be reviewed by the Justice Department's inspector general.
- President Obama surprised an emotional Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a farewell ceremony in the White House.
- Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump's pick to head the CIA, said at his confirmation hearing he believes Russia worked "aggressively" to elect Trump.
- James "Mad Dog" Mattis — Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of defense — talked tough on Russia at his confirmation hearing, seemingly putting him at odds with Trump.
