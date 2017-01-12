C-SPAN’s Online Feed Interrupted By Kremlin-Funded RT

A CSPAN television crew J. David Ake / AP ID: 10315767

C-SPAN’s online video feed was briefly interrupted Thursday afternoon by RT, the Kremlin-funded cable news channel.



“We are currently investigating and troubleshooting this occurrence,” a C-SPAN spokesperson said in a statement.

RT, formerly known as Russia Today, is one of the networks C-SPAN monitors regularly, the spokesperson said, so “we are operating under the assumption that it was an internal routing issue

People began noticing the interruption around 2:30 pm EST. Here's the moment Russia Today took over the C-SPAN1 feed. Unclear what happened. RT aired for about ten minutes be… https://t.co/s3JYyLzrT2 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) ID: 10315740

This truly happened...watched it happen live...whole office was confused. https://t.co/I9Yb5BK4Yj — Brandon Richards (@Brand0nRichards) ID: 10315748

Requests for comment from RT were not immediately returned, but a high ranking RT reporter tweeted that it might be “some technical glitch.”

The US intelligence community concluded that RT, Russia’s “state-run propaganda machine,” contributed to Vladimir Putin’s attempts to influence the results of the US presidential election, “by serving as a platform for Kremlin messaging to Russian and international audiences.”

The declassified report from the intelligence community, which concluded that Putin ordered election-related hacking, included seven pages on RT’s “rapid expansion” in the US.

The report states that RT “has positioned itself as a domestic US channel and has deliberately sought to obscure any legal ties to the Russian Government.”