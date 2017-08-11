A Georgia Official Is Calling For A Criminal Investigation Into R. Kelly

The Chair of the Fulton County Commission, Georgia, is expected to call for a full criminal investigation into R. Kelly over allegations the singer is sexually exploiting young women and holding them against their will, citing new evidence uncovered by law enforcement.

John Eaves announced he will host a press conference Friday morning in Fulton County, where officials want to ban R. Kelly from performing a concert later this month.

"Today, I am asking District Attorney Paul Howard and his investigative officers and prosecutors to fully review the report of the John Creek Police and follow every lead — no matter where it leads, or who it implicates, and bring those persons to swift justice," Eaves said in a statement.

BuzzFeed News has exclusively reported that police have been told that Kelly is allegedly holding several women — including ones he told he'd take under his wing to advance their music careers — in his Duluth, Georgia, "guest house" or at his Chicago recording studio.

Three former members of Kelly's inner circle told BuzzFeed News that he "controls every aspect of their lives: dictating what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they engage in sexual encounters that he records."

R. Kelly denied the allegations in BuzzFeed News' report and one woman said she was fine.

Eaves said in a statement that no one is above the law, adding that "we will not allow our young girls and young women to be preyed upon by predators or anyone who aims to brainwash and strip them of their human dignity and their right to be free."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.