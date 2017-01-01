Get Our News App
Death Row Prisoners' Last Meals video
A Baby Eagle Hatched From Its Shell Just In Time For The New Year

E9 was born in Fort Myers, Florida, at 7:33 am on New Year’s Eve.

A baby eagle, who captivated thousands on a webcam since the hatching process began last week, emerged from its shell Saturday morning in Florida.

youtube.com

The eaglet, known as E9, was born in Fort Myers, Florida, at 7:33 am on Saturday, according to the real estate company hosting a webcam live stream.

E9’s arrival has been highly anticipated since the hatching process began last week.

facebook.com

Eagle parent Harriet laid two eggs during the week of Thanksgiving, and it typically takes approximately 35 days for an eagle egg to hatch.

The second egg — E9’s sibling — has yet to hatch. You can watch the live stream here.

This year, The Southwest Florida “Eagle Cam” has garnered more than 60.8 million views, according to NBC News.

facebook.com


People have been obsessed with the watching the webcam.

My mom has been watching a live video of an eagle hatching its eggs for 5 days now 😂

— ya girl kate (@katlynn_5)

Not sure what I'm going to do with my time after this second baby eagle hatches #eaglecam

— Molly Balkenbush (@MollyFox4KC)

there's an obvious #hatchimals joke to make here.... or u can just watch this live stream of a baby eagle hatching.. https://t.co/zpaNPij2FO

— Nicole Childers (@mediagyrl)

While others thought it was fitting E9 hatched on New Year’s Eve.

Yup, pretty much.

Yup, pretty much.

View this image ›

Facebook: SouthwestFloridaEagleCam




Mary Ann Georgantopoulos is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Mary Ann Georgantopoulos at maryann.georgantopoulos@buzzfeed.com.
More
 
 
