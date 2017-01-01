A Baby Eagle Hatched From Its Shell Just In Time For The New Year

The eaglet, known as E9, was born in Fort Myers, Florida, at 7:33 am on Saturday, according to the real estate company hosting a webcam live stream.
Eagle parent Harriet laid two eggs during the week of Thanksgiving, and it typically takes approximately 35 days for an eagle egg to hatch.
The second egg — E9’s sibling — has yet to hatch. You can watch the live stream here.
This year, The Southwest Florida “Eagle Cam” has garnered more than 60.8 million views, according to NBC News.
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Mary Ann Georgantopoulos at maryann.georgantopoulos@buzzfeed.com.
In The News Today
- At least 39 people are dead after an attack on a popular nightclub in Istanbul, Turkish officials said. The gunman remains at large.
- Someone vandalized the Hollywood sign to read "Hollyweed" for a New Year's Eve prank.
- The family of George Michael say they will not speculate on how the the pop icon died, calling it "inappropriate" to comment after Michael's partner claimed he killed himself.
- Mariah Carey performed just before midnight at Times Square for "Dick Clark's Rocking Eve," and well, things did not go smoothly 🎤❌
