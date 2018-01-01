 back to top
A 16-Year-Old Allegedly Shot And Killed His Family Minutes Before The New Year

The boy was taken into custody and is expected to be charged with four counts of murder.

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
A 16-year-old boy is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed three family members and a family friend in New Jersey about 15 minutes before the new year, authorities said Monday.

The teen — who is not being named — allegedly used a a semi-automatic rifle to fatally shoot his parents, sister, and a family friend, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said in a statement. He was arrested without incident and is expected to be charged as an adult with four counts of murder.

The weapon used was legally owned and registered to a family member, officials said. No motive has been revealed and the case is being investigated as a domestic violence incident.

The suspect's brother and grandfather were able to get out of the house unharmed, Gramiccioni said in a press conference. Those killed include the boy's father Steven Kologi, 44, mother Linda Kologi, 42, sister Brittany Kologi, 18, and family friend, Mary Schultz, 70.

"It’s a terribly tragic incident," Gramiccioni said.

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

