Here’s Who’s Performing At Trump’s Inauguration Concert

After weeks of speculations and many performers publicly declining to take part in Trump’s inauguration celebration, the Presidential Inauguration Committee announced on Friday which celebrities are showing up to the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration on Jan. 19.

And they include:

Toby Keith Jerod Harris / WireImage ID: 10321191

The country music singer is known for hits like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” and “I Love This Bar.”



Jon Voight C Flanigan / Getty Images ID: 10321193

The Oscar-winning actor, popular for movies like Midnight Cowboy and Deliverance, is also the father of Angelina Jolie.



Jennifer Holliday Paras Griffin / Getty Images ID: 10321196

The Wrap reported that Tony winner Holliday, who played Effie in Dreamgirls, is not definitely performing. BuzzFeed News has reached out to her publicist for further information.



The Piano Guys Nbc Newswire / Getty Images ID: 10321198

The Utah-based group gained popularity on YouTube for their piano and cello renditions of popular songs and classical music.



Lee Greenwood John Shearer ID: 10321206

The man behind “God Bless the USA” tweeted, “I believe this is a time to pray for & support our country & new President,” after the news broke.



DJ Ravidrums Charley Gallay / Getty Images ID: 10321211

The Indian-American DJ and drummer was the 2010 People’s Choice World’s Best Innovative DJ/Drummer.



3 Doors Down Frank Hoensch / Redferns ID: 10321221

The band is best known for their singles “Kryptonite” and “Here Without You.”



BuzzFeed News reached out to the representatives for all of the above celebrities to see if they had a further comment. None immediately responded.

