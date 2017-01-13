Get Our App!
Entertainment

Here’s Who’s Performing At Trump’s Inauguration Concert

Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, and more.

Marcus Jones
BuzzFeed News Reporter

After weeks of speculations and many performers publicly declining to take part in Trump’s inauguration celebration, the Presidential Inauguration Committee announced on Friday which celebrities are showing up to the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration on Jan. 19.

And they include:

Toby Keith

Jerod Harris / WireImage

The country music singer is known for hits like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” and “I Love This Bar.”

Jon Voight

C Flanigan / Getty Images

The Oscar-winning actor, popular for movies like Midnight Cowboy and Deliverance, is also the father of Angelina Jolie.

Jennifer Holliday

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

The Wrap reported that Tony winner Holliday, who played Effie in Dreamgirls, is not definitely performing. BuzzFeed News has reached out to her publicist for further information.

The Piano Guys

Nbc Newswire / Getty Images

The Utah-based group gained popularity on YouTube for their piano and cello renditions of popular songs and classical music.

Lee Greenwood

John Shearer

The man behind “God Bless the USA” tweeted, “I believe this is a time to pray for & support our country & new President,” after the news broke.

DJ Ravidrums

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

The Indian-American DJ and drummer was the 2010 People’s Choice World’s Best Innovative DJ/Drummer.

3 Doors Down

Frank Hoensch / Redferns

The band is best known for their singles “Kryptonite” and “Here Without You.”

BuzzFeed News reached out to the representatives for all of the above celebrities to see if they had a further comment. None immediately responded.

The president-elect tweeted in December that there were lots of “‘A’ list celebrities wanting tixs” to the inauguration, which will be on Jan. 20.

The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

