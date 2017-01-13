Here’s Who’s Performing At Trump’s Inauguration Concert
Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, and more.
After weeks of speculations and many performers publicly declining to take part in Trump’s inauguration celebration, the Presidential Inauguration Committee announced on Friday which celebrities are showing up to the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration on Jan. 19.
And they include:
The country music singer is known for hits like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” and “I Love This Bar.”
The Oscar-winning actor, popular for movies like Midnight Cowboy and Deliverance, is also the father of Angelina Jolie.
The Wrap reported that Tony winner Holliday, who played Effie in Dreamgirls, is not definitely performing. BuzzFeed News has reached out to her publicist for further information.
The Utah-based group gained popularity on YouTube for their piano and cello renditions of popular songs and classical music.
The man behind “God Bless the USA” tweeted, “I believe this is a time to pray for & support our country & new President,” after the news broke.
The Indian-American DJ and drummer was the 2010 People’s Choice World’s Best Innovative DJ/Drummer.
The band is best known for their singles “Kryptonite” and “Here Without You.”
BuzzFeed News reached out to the representatives for all of the above celebrities to see if they had a further comment. None immediately responded.
- The Justice Department released a report today saying the Chicago Police Department has engaged in a pattern of excessive force.
- Donald Trump slammed the dossier alleging he was compromised by Russia, and has pledged to release a report on Russian hacking within 90 days.
- FBI Director James Comey reportedly briefed Donald Trump about the document alleging Russia had damaging information about him.
- A man paid his DMV with 300,000 pennies for a tax bill he owed and it took workers over 12 hours to count them 💰
