All The Big Winners From The 2017 Grammy Awards
Who takes home music’s most coveted award? This post will be updated as winners are announced.
25, Adele
Lemonade, Beyoncé
Purpose, Justin Bieber
Views, Drake
A Sailor’s Guide To Earth, Sturgill Simpson
“Hello,” Adele
“Formation,” Beyoncé
“7 Years,” Lukas Graham
“Work,” Rihanna, featuring Drake
“Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots
“Formation,” Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Hello,” Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
“I Took A Pill In Ibiza,” Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)
“Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)
“7 Years,” Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper
And The Anonymous Nobody, De La Soul
Major Key, DJ Khaled
Views, Drake
Blank Face LP, ScHoolboy Q
The Life Of Pablo, Kanye West
“All The Way Up,” Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)
“Famous,” Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna)
“Hotline Bling,” Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)
“No Problem,” Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)
“Ultralight Beam,” Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico “Donnie Trumpet” Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)
“No Problem,” Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
“Panda,” Desiigner
“Pop Style,” Drake Featuring The Throne (Jay Z, Kanye West)
“All The Way Up,” Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
“THat Part,” ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West
“Freedom,” Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Hotline Bling,” Drake
“Broccoli,” D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty
“Ultralight Beam,” Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
“Famous,” Kanye West Featuring Rihanna
“Hello,” Adele
“Hold Up,” Beyoncé
“Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber
“Piece By Piece (Idol Version),” Kelly Clarkson
“Dangerous Woman,” Ariana Grande
“Closer,” The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey
“7 Years,” Lukas Graham
“Work,” Rihanna Featuring Drake
“Cheap Thrills,” Sia Featuring Sean Paul
“Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots
25, Adele
Purpose, Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman, Ariana Grande
Confident, Demi Lovato
This Is Acting, Sia
Cinema, Andrea Bocelli
Fallen Angels, Bob Dylan
Stages Live, Josh Groban
Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin, Willie Nelson
Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway, Barbra Streisand
“Love Can Go To Hell,” Brandy Clark
“Vice,” Miranda Lambert
“My Church,” Maren Morris
“Church Bells,” Carrie Underwood
“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban
“Different For Girls,” Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King
“21 Summer,” Brothers Osborne
“Setting The World On Fire,” Kenny Chesney & P!nk
“Jolene,” Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton
“Think Of You,” Chris Young With Cassadee Pope
“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen, songwriters (Keith Urban)
“Die A Happy Man,” Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
“Humble And Kind,” Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)
“My Church,” busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris)
“Vice,” Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Big Day In A Small Town, Brandy Clark
Full Circle, Loretta Lynn
Hero, Maren Morris
A Sailor’s Guide To Earth, Sturgill Simpson
Ripcord, Keith Urban
“Joe” (Live From Austin City Limits), Alabama Shakes
“Don’t Hurt Yourself,” Beyoncé Featuring Jack White
“Blackstar,” David Bowie
“The Sound Of Silence” (Live On Conan), Disturbed
“Heathens,” Twenty One Pilots
“Blackstar,” David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)
“Burn The Witch,” Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)
“Hardwired,” James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
“Heathens,” Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
“My Name Is Human,” Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)
California, Blink-182
Tell Me I’m Pretty, Cage The Elephant
Magma, Gojira
Death Of A Bachelor, Panic! At The Disco
Weezer, Weezer
22, A Million, Bon Iver
Blackstar, David Bowie
The Hope Six Demolition Project, PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression, Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool, Radiohead
Lemonade, Beyoncé
Ology, Gallant
We Are King, KING
Malibu, Anderson .Paak
Anti, Rihanna
“Turnin’ Me Up,” BJ The Chicago Kid
“Permission,” Ro James
“I Do,” Musiq Soulchild
“Needed Me,” Rihanna
“Cranes In The Sky,” Solange
“The Three Of Me,” William Bell
“Woman’s World,” BJ The Chicago Kid
“Sleeping With The One I Love,” Fantasia
“Angel,” Lalah Hathaway
“Can’t Wait,” Jill Scott
“Come See Me,” J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake)
“Exchange,” Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)
“Kiss It Better,” Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Teddy Sinclair, songwriters (Rihanna)
“Lake By The Ocean,” Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)
“Luv,” Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)
In My Mind, BJ The Chicago Kid
Lalah Hathaway Live, Lalah Hathaway
Velvet Portraits, Terrace Martin
Healing Season, Mint Condition
Smoove Jones, Mya
“Tearing Me Up,” Bob Moses
**WINNER** “Don’t Let Me Down,” The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya
“Never Be Like You,” Flume Featuring Kai
“Rinse & Repeat,” Riton Featuring Kah-Lo
“Drinkee,” Sofi Tukker
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
**WINNER** Skin, Flume
Electronica 1: The Time Machine, Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch, Tycho
Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future, Underworld
Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII, Louie Vega
Listen, Tim Bowman Jr.
Fill This House, Shirley Caesar
A Worshipper’s Heart [Live] , Todd Dulaney
**WINNER** Losing My Religion, Kirk Franklin
Demonstrate [Live], William Murphy
The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer
**WINNER** In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox, Carol Burnett
M Train, Patti Smith
Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A. Punk, (John Doe With Tom Desavia) (Various Artists)
Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink, Elvis Costello
…America…Great…, David Cross
American Myth, Margaret Cho
Boyish Girl Interrupted, Tig Notaro
Live At The Apollo, Amy Schumer
Talking For Clapping, Patton Oswalt
Bright Star, Carmen Cusack, principal soloist; Jay Alix, Peter Asher & Una Jackman, producers; Steve Martin, composer; Edie Brickell, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
**WINNER** The Color Purple, Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino, producers (Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell &Allee Willis, composers/lyricists) (New Broadway Cast)
Fiddler On The Roof, Danny Burstein, principal soloist; Louise Gund, David Lai & Ted Sperling, producers (Jerry Bock, composer; Sheldon Harnick, lyricist) (2016 Broadway Cast)
Kinky Boots, Killian Donnelly & Matt Henry, principal soloists; Sammy James, Jr., Cyndi Lauper, Stephen Oremus & William Wittman, producers (Cyndi Lauper, composer & lyricist) (Original West End Cast)
Waitress, Jessie Mueller, principal soloist; Neal Avron, Sara Bareilles & Nadia DiGiallonardo, producers; Sara Bareilles, composer & lyricist
Amy, (Various Artists)
**WINNER** Miles Ahead, (Various Artists)
Straight Outta Compton, (Various Artists)
Suicide Squad (Collector’s Edition), (Various Artists)
Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1, (Various Artists)
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
Best Music Video
“River” by Leon Bridges
“Up&Up” by Coldplay
“Gosh” by Jamie xx
“Upside Down & Inside Out” by OK Go
Find the winners for all 84 categories here.
- People in Mexico City have gathered for an anti-Trump protest, sending a message against his comments on the country and building the wall.
- Beyonce just won her first Grammy of the night for "Formation." The award show airs live tonight at 8pm ET 💿🎶
- The White House plans to pursue alternative ways to revive its travel and refugee ban, a Trump adviser said Sunday.
- It turns out Trump's tweets are the perfect lyrics for an emo song, so someone made them into one 😬🎤
Report an Issue
Drag to highlight one or more parts of the screen.
Thanks!
We got your feedback, and we'll follow up with you at
Sadly, an error occured while sending your feedback. Please contact bugs@buzzfeed.com to let us know.