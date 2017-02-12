All The Big Winners From The 2017 Grammy Awards

Tidal ID: 10513535

Album of the Year:

25, Adele

Lemonade, Beyoncé

Purpose, Justin Bieber

Views, Drake

A Sailor’s Guide To Earth, Sturgill Simpson

Record of the Year:

“Hello,” Adele

“Formation,” Beyoncé

“7 Years,” Lukas Graham

“Work,” Rihanna, featuring Drake

“Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots

Song of the Year:

“Formation,” Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Hello,” Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza,” Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

“Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

“7 Years,” Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

Best New Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Album:

Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper

And The Anonymous Nobody, De La Soul

Major Key, DJ Khaled

Views, Drake

Blank Face LP, ScHoolboy Q

The Life Of Pablo, Kanye West

Best Rap Song:

“All The Way Up,” Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)

“Famous,” Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna)

“Hotline Bling,” Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

“No Problem,” Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

“Ultralight Beam,” Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico “Donnie Trumpet” Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)

Best Rap Performance:

“No Problem,” Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

“Panda,” Desiigner

“Pop Style,” Drake Featuring The Throne (Jay Z, Kanye West)

“All The Way Up,” Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

“THat Part,” ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

“Freedom,” Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Hotline Bling,” Drake

“Broccoli,” D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty

“Ultralight Beam,” Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

“Famous,” Kanye West Featuring Rihanna

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Hello,” Adele

“Hold Up,” Beyoncé

“Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber

“Piece By Piece (Idol Version),” Kelly Clarkson

“Dangerous Woman,” Ariana Grande

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Closer,” The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey

“7 Years,” Lukas Graham

“Work,” Rihanna Featuring Drake

“Cheap Thrills,” Sia Featuring Sean Paul

“Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots

Best Pop Vocal Album:

25, Adele

Purpose, Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman, Ariana Grande

Confident, Demi Lovato

This Is Acting, Sia

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Cinema, Andrea Bocelli

Fallen Angels, Bob Dylan

Stages Live, Josh Groban

Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin, Willie Nelson

Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway, Barbra Streisand

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Love Can Go To Hell,” Brandy Clark

“Vice,” Miranda Lambert

“My Church,” Maren Morris

“Church Bells,” Carrie Underwood

“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

“Different For Girls,” Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King

“21 Summer,” Brothers Osborne

“Setting The World On Fire,” Kenny Chesney & P!nk

“Jolene,” Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton

“Think Of You,” Chris Young With Cassadee Pope

Best Country Song:

“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen, songwriters (Keith Urban)

“Die A Happy Man,” Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Humble And Kind,” Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)

“My Church,” busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Vice,” Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Album:

Big Day In A Small Town, Brandy Clark

Full Circle, Loretta Lynn

Hero, Maren Morris

A Sailor’s Guide To Earth, Sturgill Simpson

Ripcord, Keith Urban

Best Rock Performance:

“Joe” (Live From Austin City Limits), Alabama Shakes

“Don’t Hurt Yourself,” Beyoncé Featuring Jack White

“Blackstar,” David Bowie

“The Sound Of Silence” (Live On Conan), Disturbed

“Heathens,” Twenty One Pilots

Best Rock Song:

“Blackstar,” David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

“Burn The Witch,” Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)

“Hardwired,” James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Heathens,” Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“My Name Is Human,” Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)

Best Rock Album:

California, Blink-182

Tell Me I’m Pretty, Cage The Elephant

Magma, Gojira

Death Of A Bachelor, Panic! At The Disco

Weezer, Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album:

22, A Million, Bon Iver

Blackstar, David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project, PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression, Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool, Radiohead

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Lemonade, Beyoncé

Ology, Gallant

We Are King, KING

Malibu, Anderson .Paak

Anti, Rihanna

Best R&B Performance:

“Turnin’ Me Up,” BJ The Chicago Kid

“Permission,” Ro James

“I Do,” Musiq Soulchild

“Needed Me,” Rihanna

“Cranes In The Sky,” Solange

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“The Three Of Me,” William Bell

“Woman’s World,” BJ The Chicago Kid

“Sleeping With The One I Love,” Fantasia

“Angel,” Lalah Hathaway

“Can’t Wait,” Jill Scott

Best R&B Song:

“Come See Me,” J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake)

“Exchange,” Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)

“Kiss It Better,” Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Teddy Sinclair, songwriters (Rihanna)

“Lake By The Ocean,” Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

“Luv,” Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)

Best R&B Album:

In My Mind, BJ The Chicago Kid

Lalah Hathaway Live, Lalah Hathaway

Velvet Portraits, Terrace Martin

Healing Season, Mint Condition

Smoove Jones, Mya

Best Dance Recording:

“Tearing Me Up,” Bob Moses

**WINNER** “Don’t Let Me Down,” The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya

“Never Be Like You,” Flume Featuring Kai

“Rinse & Repeat,” Riton Featuring Kah-Lo

“Drinkee,” Sofi Tukker

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

**WINNER** Skin, Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine, Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch, Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future, Underworld

Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII, Louie Vega

Best Gospel Album

Listen, Tim Bowman Jr.

Fill This House, Shirley Caesar

A Worshipper’s Heart [Live] , Todd Dulaney

**WINNER** Losing My Religion, Kirk Franklin

Demonstrate [Live], William Murphy

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer

**WINNER** In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox, Carol Burnett

M Train, Patti Smith

Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A. Punk, (John Doe With Tom Desavia) (Various Artists)

Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink, Elvis Costello

Best Comedy Album:

…America…Great…, David Cross

American Myth, Margaret Cho

Boyish Girl Interrupted, Tig Notaro

Live At The Apollo, Amy Schumer

Talking For Clapping, Patton Oswalt

Best Musical Theater Album:

Bright Star, Carmen Cusack, principal soloist; Jay Alix, Peter Asher & Una Jackman, producers; Steve Martin, composer; Edie Brickell, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

**WINNER** The Color Purple, Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino, producers (Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell &Allee Willis, composers/lyricists) (New Broadway Cast)

Fiddler On The Roof, Danny Burstein, principal soloist; Louise Gund, David Lai & Ted Sperling, producers (Jerry Bock, composer; Sheldon Harnick, lyricist) (2016 Broadway Cast)

Kinky Boots, Killian Donnelly & Matt Henry, principal soloists; Sammy James, Jr., Cyndi Lauper, Stephen Oremus & William Wittman, producers (Cyndi Lauper, composer & lyricist) (Original West End Cast)

Waitress, Jessie Mueller, principal soloist; Neal Avron, Sara Bareilles & Nadia DiGiallonardo, producers; Sara Bareilles, composer & lyricist

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Amy, (Various Artists)

**WINNER** Miles Ahead, (Various Artists)

Straight Outta Compton, (Various Artists)

Suicide Squad (Collector’s Edition), (Various Artists)

Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1, (Various Artists)





Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Benny Blanco



Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed





Best Music Video **WINNER** "Formation" by Beyonce "River" by Leon Bridges "Up&Up" by Coldplay "Gosh" by Jamie xx "Upside Down & Inside Out" by OK Go

