"Despacito" Has Officially Tied Mariah Carey's Record For The Most Weeks At No. 1

There are only three songs that stand in the way of "Despacito" breaking Carey's record: the No. 2 song, "Wild Thoughts" by DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller; Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow," which has perpetually been at No. 3; and Taylor Swift's new single "Look What You Made Me Do," which has not been added to the chart yet.