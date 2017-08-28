"Despacito" Has Officially Tied Mariah Carey's Record For The Most Weeks At No. 1

It happened. "Despacito" has tied Mariah Carey's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee has topped the charts for 16 weeks.
Carey has had the record since 1996 for "One Sweet Day," her duet with Boyz II Men, which also spent 16 weeks at No. 1.
"This is historic for Latin music," Fonsi told BuzzFeed News in a statement. "I’m incredibly thankful for all of my fans and their amazing support. Feeling very blessed right now."
Meanwhile Daddy Yankee told BuzzFeed News in a statement, "This new record proves, the capacities, and reach our music in Spanish can achieve. Let's unite all together so we can have more respect and more presence in the general market and in the rest of he works! It's time to stand up!"
There are only three songs that stand in the way of "Despacito" breaking Carey's record: the No. 2 song, "Wild Thoughts" by DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller; Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow," which has perpetually been at No. 3; and Taylor Swift's new single "Look What You Made Me Do," which has not been added to the chart yet.
UPDATE
This post has been updated to add a statement from Daddy Yankee.
Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.