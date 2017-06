Corinne Olympios Breaks Silence On "Bachelor In Paradise" Incident

On Sunday, Warner Bros., the producer of, confirmed they had shut down production on Season 4, identifying an incident of "misconduct" as the cause. BuzzFeed News confirmed that the incident, which is reportedly sexual in nature, involved Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.

On Wednesday, Olympios released the below statement via her new publicist, Stan Rosenfield.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.”