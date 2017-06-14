Corinne Olympios Breaks Silence On "Bachelor In Paradise" Incident

On Sunday, Warner Bros., the producer of Bachelor in Paradise, confirmed they had shut down production on Season 4, identifying an incident of "misconduct" as the cause. BuzzFeed News confirmed that the incident, which is reportedly sexual in nature, involved Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.
On Wednesday, Olympios released the below statement via her new publicist, Stan Rosenfield.
“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.”
Olympios hired Hollywood lawyer Martin Singer, who's previously represented Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Charlie Sheen, and Bill Cosby.
Warner Bros., who is currently investigating the incident, had no comment in response to Olympios's statement. A representative for ABC — which previously said that the investigation needs to be completed before the network can make a decision about the show's fate — did not immediately respond to Olympios's statement.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.