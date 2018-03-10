 back to top
"Black Panther" Has Now Made More Than $1 Billion At The Box Office

The movie could potentially uncrown The Dark Knight as the highest-grossing superhero movie centered on just one hero.

Marcus Jones
Marcus Jones
BuzzFeed News Reporter

In just its fourth box office weekend, Black Panther has become the first superhero origin story to hit $1 billion at the box office.

Disney/Marvel Studios

It also isn't very far off from uncrowning The Dark Knight as the highest-grossing superhero movie centered on just one hero domestically. (The Avengers still has a very tight grasp on the highest-grossing superhero movie ever.)

Black Panther is the 16th Disney film to reach the billion-dollar milestone, and the fifth Marvel universe film to do so after The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3, and Captain America: Civil War.Disney said Saturday they expect Black Panther to surpass $500 million in international takings this weekend "bolstered by an impressive debut in its final market, China."
Disney/Marvel Studios

And while Black Panther has easily shattered the domestic record for highest-grossing film from a black director, it would still need nearly $200 million more to beat the international gross for F. Gary Gray's The Fate of the Furious.

Disney/Marvel Studios
That being said, Black Panther is still a monumental success and surely has Disney executives cheering, "Wakanda forever!"

UPDATE

This post has been updated to reflect that Black Panther is close to unseating The Dark Knight as the highest grossing superhero movie centered on one hero domestically

Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

