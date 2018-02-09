6 Reasons You'll Fall In Love With The "SpongeBob" Musical

Joan Marcus

Listen, I can't guarantee you will cry at SpongeBob: I don't know your life. But what I do know is that there is a depth and a poignancy to this show that is surprisingly powerful and completely unexpected. At the heart of a fairly straightforward story about the residents of Bikini Bottom trying to thwart the end of the world by way of a nearby volcano are some startlingly relevant themes. Sandy is ostracized as a land mammal and blamed for the disaster — she's essentially an immigrant in this community. Meanwhile, she's the only one arguing for reason in contrast to the evil Plankton's anti-science agenda. But beyond the uncomfortable parallels to real life, there is a genuinely moving moral about the power of unity, inclusion, and optimism. Go ahead, that's worth shedding some tears over.