6 Reasons You'll Fall In Love With The "SpongeBob" Musical

1. It's the closest you'll come to seeing a cartoon in real life.
2. Ethan Slater is delivering a career-defining performance.
3. Every character gets a moment to shine.
4. Hearing Jai'Len Christine Li Josey sing is a religious experience.
5. The score is eclectic and exciting.
6. It's a lot deeper than you'd think.
