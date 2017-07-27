Here's Why People Are Conflicted About Mandy Patinkin Joining "Great Comet"

When it was announced on Wednesday that Broadway veteran and Homeland star Mandy Patinkin would step into the role of Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet, theater fans were initially thrilled.
But Patinkin is joining the cast Aug. 15, meaning the current star, Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan, will be leaving the show on Aug. 13, three weeks before his previously announced departure.
It was not immediately clear if Onaodowan had chosen to end his run early or if he had been asked to do so in order to make room for Patinkin, a bigger name. But producer Howard Kagan confirmed people's fears that it was the latter.
Response from the theater community has been largely negative. Much of the backlash has centered on the fact that — in an industry that still struggles with diversity and inclusion — a black leading man is being replaced with a white leading man.
Onaodowan stars alongside Denée Benton as Natasha, making Great Comet (at least through Aug. 13) the only current Broadway show other than The Lion King to feature two black leads.
In a series of tweets, Tony Award–winner Cynthia Erivo said she was "flabbergasted" over how the casting was handled.
Tony nominee Adrienne Warren also weighed in, calling the situation "infuriating."
Great Comet composer Dave Malloy referenced the controversy in a vague tweet, in which he praised Onaodowan.
Ultimately, the one thing everyone can agree on is that Onaodowan has made a great Pierre and deserves the industry's support.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Patinkin, Onaodowan, and Kagan for comments on the backlash.
