TVAndMovies

Here's Why People Are Conflicted About Mandy Patinkin Joining "Great Comet"

Mandy Patinkin will be taking over for Hamilton alum Okieriete Onaodowan as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, ending Onaodowan's run three weeks early.

Posted on
Louis Peitzman
Louis Peitzman
BuzzFeed News Reporter

When it was announced on Wednesday that Broadway veteran and Homeland star Mandy Patinkin would step into the role of Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet, theater fans were initially thrilled.

Patinkin, who made a name for himself with shows like Sunday in the Park With George and Evita, hasn't been on Broadway since An Evening With Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin in 2012.
Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images

But Patinkin is joining the cast Aug. 15, meaning the current star, Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan, will be leaving the show on Aug. 13, three weeks before his previously announced departure.

Onaodowan is best known for his role as Hercules Mulligan in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton. He joined Great Comet as Pierre on July 11, taking over for original star Josh Groban. Onaodowan's run was originally scheduled to end Sept. 3.
Chad Batka

It was not immediately clear if Onaodowan had chosen to end his run early or if he had been asked to do so in order to make room for Patinkin, a bigger name. But producer Howard Kagan confirmed people's fears that it was the latter.

"This continues our show's remarkable history of having great actors and singers see the show as audience members, only to tell us they are inspired to join the cast!" Kagan said in an interview with Broadway World on Wednesday. "Whenever possible we will accommodate them as we did here with Mandy and his Homeland TV schedule. Oak, who was scheduled to appear as Pierre for this period graciously agreed to make room for Mandy, and we sincerely hope that Oak will return to us in the fall or winter. He is a terrific Pierre."
Chad Batka

Response from the theater community has been largely negative. Much of the backlash has centered on the fact that — in an industry that still struggles with diversity and inclusion — a black leading man is being replaced with a white leading man.

Imagine 2 weeks into your great review in a new show, the producers come to u &amp; "ask" you to step down so a white a… https://t.co/zL8RO8bAkP
RAFAEL CASAL @RafaelCasal

Onaodowan stars alongside Denée Benton as Natasha, making Great Comet (at least through Aug. 13) the only current Broadway show other than The Lion King to feature two black leads.

Jemal Countess / Getty Images

In a series of tweets, Tony Award–winner Cynthia Erivo said she was "flabbergasted" over how the casting was handled.

Mandy is a wonderful man, Oak is a wonderful man, this has been handled badly. Ticket sales shouldnt override a person doing his job.
Cynthia Erivo @CynthiaEriVo

She went on to say, "The disrespect of both actors is highly concerning."

Tony nominee Adrienne Warren also weighed in, calling the situation "infuriating."

It is infuriating because it happened to a FELLOW ACTOR. Giving an actor a 1.5wks to generate ticket sells and then… https://t.co/RgLDDxBA5m
Adrienne Warren @adriennelwarren

Great Comet composer Dave Malloy referenced the controversy in a vague tweet, in which he praised Onaodowan.

love @OakSmash. love comets. love fans. o vultures of capitalism gross &amp; inevitable. o muddles of internet toxic &amp; beautiful. back to whale.
dave malloy @dave_malloy

"Vultures of capitalism gross & inevitable" could be a reference to the financial necessity of bringing in a bigger star to boost ticket sales, while "muddles of internet toxic & beautiful" seems to refer to the outrage this casting decision has provoked. ("Back to whale" is a reference to the Moby Dick musical he's writing.)

Ultimately, the one thing everyone can agree on is that Onaodowan has made a great Pierre and deserves the industry's support.

So to you @OakSmash I offer my sincere apologies for this mishandling. You deserve better, and are worth much more than this.
Cynthia Erivo @CynthiaEriVo

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Patinkin, Onaodowan, and Kagan for comments on the backlash.

Louis Peitzman is a senior entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

