Here Are The Winners At The 2018 Golden Globes

Best Motion Picture — Drama
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Advertisement
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Best Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
Best Director
Advertisement
Best Actor in a TV Comedy or Musical
Best TV Comedy or Musical
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Best Foreign Language Motion Picture
Best Screenplay
Advertisement
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Best Animated Motion Picture
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical
Best Original Song
Advertisement
Best Score
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie
Best TV Drama
Best Actor in a TV Drama
Best Actress in a TV Drama
Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Louis Peitzman is a senior entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Peitzman writes about and reports on theater, film, and television. Contact this reporter at louis.peitzman@buzzfeed.com.
Contact Louis Peitzman at louis.peitzman@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.