Several People Were Stabbed In Attack In Finland, Police Confirm

Several people have been stabbed in an attack in Finland, police said on Friday.

One suspect had been shot and arrested in the southwestern city of Turku, police confirmed. The Associated Press reported the suspect was shot in the leg.

In a tweet, police urged people to move away from the city center and they later tweeted that the are searching for additional perpetrators. The BBC has reported that the incident took place in the Puutori-Market Square area.

Local reports show video of what appears to be a covered body behind police tape.

Police asked the public to remain vigilant, particularly in airports and train stations.

Details surrounding the attack and the number of those injured are unclear, but this comes at the heels of two terrorism attacks in Spain Thursday.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.