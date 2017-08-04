Judges Threw Out The Conviction Of A Blackwater Guard Charged In A Massacre In Iraq

An appeals court on Friday vacated the first-degree murder conviction of a Blackwater guard charged with being involved in a massacre in Iraq — and ordered a new trial for him.

Nicholas Slatten was charged in the 2007 incident where private security contractors working for the US government opened fire in Baghdad and left more than a dozen Iraqi civilians dead and others wounded. An appeals court on Friday ruled that he should have been tried separately from the other contractors involved.

"The Court concludes that the district court abused its discretion in denying Slatten’s motion to sever his trial from that of his co-defendants and therefore vacates his conviction and remands for a new trial," the opinion states.

The court also called for the resentencing of the other Blackwater guards, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty and Dustin Heard, who were convicted by a jury of voluntary manslaughter, attempted manslaughter, and using and discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence. The three had previously been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

