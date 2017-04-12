Turns Out That A Lot Of People Kind Of Liked Kendall Jenner's Pepsi Ad

Pepsi's controversial ad featuring model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner handing a soda to a cop during a protest may not have been a total flop, if the brand just gave it a chance.

A survey of 2,202 people found 44% them had a more favorable view of Pepsi after watching the ad, while about a quarter of them had a less favorable view. Sentiment toward the ad varied widely by race: 75% of Latinos and 51% of blacks said the ad made them more favorable toward Pepsi, while just 41% of whites said the same.



The ad didn't do much for its star, though: just 28% of respondents said it made them see Kendall Jenner more favorably, according to the media and survey research company Morning Consult, which ran the survey.



The ad was pulled by the company hours after it was launched last week, after a rush of online criticism over its depiction of an ambiguously apolitical street protest where tensions with police were resolved by an ice-cold Pepsi delivered by a Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

"Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding," the company said in a statement after pulling the ad. "Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position."