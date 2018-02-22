More Cashierless Amazon Go Stores Are Coming This Year

Share On more Share On more

Some of the new stores are likely to open in Seattle, where the first Amazon Go is based, and in Los Angeles, sources familiar with the matter told Recode. It’s unclear if Amazon is considering other cities for the new stores.

According to the report, Amazon has held serious talks with real estate developer Rick Caruso about building a Go store in LA's the Grove, a 600,000-square-foot high-end shopping plaza.

Amazon did not immediately respond to an inquiry from BuzzFeed News.