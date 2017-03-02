Miranda Kerr Snapchatted The Hell Out Of Snap’s IPO, Because Of Course
It was puppy filters and flower crowns galore as the supermodel watched her fiancé add an extra billion to his net wealth
Evan Spiegel, Snap’s co-founder and CEO, has helped make Snapchat a giant among The Kids. About 60% of American Snapchat users are under 24, according to some estimates.
But no one covered Snap’s IPO as hard as Miranda Kerr, Spiegel’s supermodel fiancée and avid Snapchat user.
It was a good morning for the Kerr-Spiegel team. Evan Spiegel got a whole lot richer as trading began, and his stake in Snap Inc rose in value by more than $1.5 billion. In total, Spiegel now owns more than $5 billion of stock in the company.
