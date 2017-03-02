Miranda Kerr Snapchatted The Hell Out Of Snap’s IPO, Because Of Course

Snapchat’s parent company, Snap Inc, began trading on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, with traders giving the company a $33 billion valuation. And @snap is officially open at $24.00 — NYSE (@NYSE) ID: 10627663

Evan Spiegel, Snap’s co-founder and CEO, has helped make Snapchat a giant among The Kids. About 60% of American Snapchat users are under 24, according to some estimates.

But no one covered Snap’s IPO as hard as Miranda Kerr, Spiegel’s supermodel fiancée and avid Snapchat user. Evan Spiegel, minutes before his net wealth increased by more than a billion dollars. Miranda Kerr ID: 10627748

People on the trading floor couldn’t help but notice her snapping. She's been obviously snapping from the floor — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) ID: 10627829

Here she is, getting ready to nail the perfect Snap. At $SNAP, @MirandaKerr is here — Harrison Weber ✏️ (@HarrisonWeber) ID: 10627883

Kerr’s Snapchat story started out in a dressing room looking super dreamy with the butterfly filter. Miranda Kerr ID: 10628040





Then she took some snaps from the floor of the NYSE. Miranda Kerr ID: 10628132

Here she is snapping in front of a news story about Snap’s IPO adorned in the purple flower filter like the glowing fiancee of an internet billionaire. Miranda Kerr ID: 10628168

Kerr was all about capturing that special moment when her boo rang the bell, kicking off a trading frenzy that added more than $10 billion to the company’s market value in the opening minutes. Miranda Kerr ID: 10628192

It was a good morning for the Kerr-Spiegel team. Evan Spiegel got a whole lot richer as trading began, and his stake in Snap Inc rose in value by more than $1.5 billion. In total, Spiegel now owns more than $5 billion of stock in the company.

Congratulations, Snap. Oh, and congratulations, Miranda Kerr. Keep buying Snap shares so you can fund Miranda Kerr's lifestyle — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) ID: 10627906











