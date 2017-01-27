Get Our News App
There’s Something Very Weird Happening Inside…
9 Slightly Gross Things Most Girls Do In Winter
Hair Hacks Every Lazy Girl Knows video
Business

Ikea Is Recalling These Beach Chairs Because Of "Fingertip Amputation Hazards"

Ikea received 13 reports of incidents worldwide, including six injuries that resulted in fingertip amputations.

Leticia Miranda
Leticia Miranda
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Ikea is recalling a line of beach chairs that can collapse and lead to “fingertip amputation hazards,” according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Ikea is recalling a line of beach chairs that can collapse and lead to "fingertip amputation hazards," according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

View this image ›

AP/Alan Diaz

About 33,400 MYSINGSÖ beach chairs are included in the recall, according to the commission.

The Swedish furniture company received 13 reports of incidents worldwide involving the chairs. Ten of those incidents resulted in an injury, including six that led to fingertip amputations.

The Swedish furniture company received 13 reports of incidents worldwide involving the chairs. Ten of those incidents resulted in an injury, including six that led to fingertip amputations.

View this image ›

Consumer Product Safety Commission / Via cpsc.gov

Three of the incidents, including one fingertip amputation injury, were reported in the US, said the commission.

The US recall comes days after the company said it received five incident reports in Finland, Germany, USA, Denmark, and Australia in which the beach chair collapsed during use “due to incorrect re-assembly.”

“After washing the fabric seat it is possible to re-assemble the chair incorrectly leading to risks of falls or finger entrapments,” the company said in a statement.

Ikea said it improved the beach chair’s design to “mitigate the risks of incorrect re-assembly and injuries” after the chair went through testing and a full investigation.

The updated chair will be available in Ikea stores in February 2017.

Last year, the retailer recalled millions of dressers after they were linked to the deaths of three toddlers.

Ikea Reaches $50 Million Settlement After Deaths Of Three Toddlers


Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Leticia Miranda is a consumer affairs reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Leticia Miranda at leticia.miranda@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
The Online Revolt Of National Parks Has Created A Political Movement

by Nidhi Subbaraman

Connect With Business
Follow Us On Apple News
More News
More News
Now Buzzing