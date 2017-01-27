Ikea Is Recalling These Beach Chairs Because Of "Fingertip Amputation Hazards"
Ikea received 13 reports of incidents worldwide, including six injuries that resulted in fingertip amputations.
About 33,400 MYSINGSÖ beach chairs are included in the recall, according to the commission.
Three of the incidents, including one fingertip amputation injury, were reported in the US, said the commission.
The US recall comes days after the company said it received five incident reports in Finland, Germany, USA, Denmark, and Australia in which the beach chair collapsed during use “due to incorrect re-assembly.”
“After washing the fabric seat it is possible to re-assemble the chair incorrectly leading to risks of falls or finger entrapments,” the company said in a statement.
Ikea said it improved the beach chair’s design to “mitigate the risks of incorrect re-assembly and injuries” after the chair went through testing and a full investigation.
The updated chair will be available in Ikea stores in February 2017.
Last year, the retailer recalled millions of dressers after they were linked to the deaths of three toddlers.
Ikea Reaches $50 Million Settlement After Deaths Of Three Toddlers
