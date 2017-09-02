Department Stores Cross Their Fingers As Back-To-School Shopping Wraps Up

Back-to-college spending is expected to reach $46 billion this season, according to a recent report from the consultancy Deloitte. As mass merchants like Target and off-price retailers like Dollar Store gain traction with consumers, department stores are expected to take a hit. Specialty clothing stores also took a hit.

"The venues have changed this year," Rod Sides, vice chairman of Deloitte LLP and leader of its US Retail & Distribution practice, told BuzzFeed News. "Our respondents have told us they shop less at department sores, which is a significant market shift and validates a hypothesis of what we've seen play out in subsegments of retail."

The shift in back-to-school shopping habits are significant for retailers, as it is the second-biggest retail event of the year. Shopping for college students makes up about two-thirds of spending for the season, Deloitte reported. The transition has been difficult for department stores: comparable store sales at Kohl's, Macy's and Dillard's all declined last quarter.

According to Deloitte, the number of parents who planned to shop at department stores fell by 17%, and the number of college students by 11% compared a year ago. Meanwhile, plans to complete back-to-college shopping at mass merchants increased by 20% with parents and 29% with students.