 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
Prime Day
More Caret down
Tech

Amazon's Website Crashed On Prime Day And People Were Not Pleased

When people went to Amazon.com, they saw text that read, "SORRY something went wrong on our end."

Posted on
Leticia Miranda
Leticia Miranda
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Shoppers planning to squeeze their wallets dry on Monday for Amazon's Prime Day sales got an error page when they visited Amazon instead of pages of deep discounts.

Three minutes into @amazon ‘s #PrimeDay and the website crashes.
Emily @erbridg

Three minutes into @amazon ‘s #PrimeDay and the website crashes.

Reply Retweet Favorite

When shoppers went to Amazon.com, they saw a picture of a "dog of Amazon" with text that read, "SORRY something went wrong on our end."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
amazon.com

People were shocked.

@IUmanderson / Via Twitter: @IUmanderson

People were pissed.

@reelschneider / Via Twitter: @reelschneider
Advertisement

"Get your website straight so I can give you my money already pls," one person said.

Twitter: @RayRayGrande252 / Via Twitter: @RayRayGrande252

Some people were temporarily distracted.

@caseydotson0318 / Via Twitter: @caseydotson0318

Other people were not amused by these pups.

@AshKolankowski / Via Twitter: @AshKolankowski

"#PrimeDay is a big waste of time so far!" said another person.

@RetroGamingDev / Via Twitter: @RetroGamingDev
Advertisement

It's unclear what caused the website to crash.

@sfiegerman / Via Twitter: @sfiegerman

As of publication time, Amazon still seemed to be down for some users.

@infraredinf / Via Twitter: @infraredinf

Amazon did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.


Leticia Miranda is a retail reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Leticia Miranda at leticia.miranda@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Omg It's Prime Day!

Advertisement

Connect With Tech

Subscribe to our RSS feed
Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App