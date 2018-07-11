It Looks Like Greece Is Kicking Out Some Russian Diplomats For Allegedly Trying To Bribe Religious Leaders

The Greek government barred four Russian diplomats from the country on Tuesday over allegations of meddling in domestic affairs and national security, according to a report by the Ekathimerini newspaper.



There is not much public information about the details of the allegations. Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, spokesperson for the Greek government, was vague when commenting on the issue to Skai TV, saying that Greece “will not tolerate any kind of behavior that violates international law,” and that “whenever required, measures have been taken. That has also occurred this time.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry immediately vowed to respond to the expulsions by expelling two Greek diplomats, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported.

When asked about the reports, Costas Douzinas, chair of the foreign affairs committee of the Greek Parliament, told BuzzFeed News that he was “informed” of the situation but would not comment further.



Ekathimerini, citing senior diplomatic officials, reported that the expulsions are a response to attempts to bribe local officials in Greece and leaders of the Greek Orthodox Church and in response to attempts to derail an agreement that could expand NATO and EU membership in the Balkans. Two Russian officials were reportedly expelled, and two more have been barred from entering Greece.