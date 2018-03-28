 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

This Teen Re-Created Her Late Mom's Senior Picture And They're Basically Twins

"It really made me feel closer to her in a way."

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

This is Kaylee Pirrotta-Rivera, a senior in West Palm Beach, Florida, and she created a stunning tribute to her mother.

Kaylee Pirrotta-Rivera

With a bit of makeup and some craft store feathers, Pirrotta-Rivera re-created her mother's senior picture. And the resemblance is uncanny.

"I've always wanted to re-create it," Pirrotta-Rivera told BuzzFeed News. "It’s a photo that she always showed me when I was little. I would look at it when I was little and think, Oh my gosh, she’s so pretty."
Kaylee Pirrotta-Rivera

"I've always wanted to re-create it," Pirrotta-Rivera told BuzzFeed News.

"It’s a photo that she always showed me when I was little. I would look at it when I was little and think, Oh my gosh, she’s so pretty."

Pirrotta-Rivera's mom, Lyndsay, died when she was a freshman. Her dad died two years later.

"It really made me feel closer to her in a way," she said.
Kaylee Pirrotta-Rivera

"It really made me feel closer to her in a way," she said.

Advertisement

A photo from the shoot, which Pirrotta-Rivera first posted on Instagram, has now gone viral on Twitter.

Recreated moms senior pic. RIP✨
$$$lim @slimkay29

Recreated moms senior pic. RIP✨

Reply Retweet Favorite

People are getting pretty emotional.

im not crying. YOU'RE crying https://t.co/rdJ0t6Kv7Q
jack @usecodejack

im not crying. YOU'RE crying https://t.co/rdJ0t6Kv7Q

Reply Retweet Favorite

Because it's such a sweet tribute to her mom.

@slimkay29 @wordtogloria 1. I would of thought this was you at first glance. 2. Mom was beautiful as fuck. 3. You're beautiful too. 5. I'm just at awe at what I'm looking at. I skipped 4, because it's to much for me. https://t.co/NHtVRCW8eU
CRAE @Lacrezja

@slimkay29 @wordtogloria 1. I would of thought this was you at first glance. 2. Mom was beautiful as fuck. 3. You're beautiful too. 5. I'm just at awe at what I'm looking at. I skipped 4, because it's to much for me. https://t.co/NHtVRCW8eU

Reply Retweet Favorite

Just iconic.

@slimkay29 @Kim_Obae ICONIC your mother was so beautiful and you are as well
BISSVP🖖🏾GYAL 🇲🇷🇨🇻 @KVRABA

@slimkay29 @Kim_Obae ICONIC your mother was so beautiful and you are as well

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I didn’t expect it to go that crazy," said Pirrotta-Rivera.

She said that even though her parents have died, they're still spiritually with her."They’re with God, so that’s all I can ask for," she said.
Kaylee Pirrotta-Rivera

She said that even though her parents have died, they're still spiritually with her.

"They’re with God, so that’s all I can ask for," she said.

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App