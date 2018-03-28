This is Kaylee Pirrotta-Rivera, a senior in West Palm Beach, Florida, and she created a stunning tribute to her mother.
With a bit of makeup and some craft store feathers, Pirrotta-Rivera re-created her mother's senior picture. And the resemblance is uncanny.
Pirrotta-Rivera's mom, Lyndsay, died when she was a freshman. Her dad died two years later.
A photo from the shoot, which Pirrotta-Rivera first posted on Instagram, has now gone viral on Twitter.
People are getting pretty emotional.
Because it's such a sweet tribute to her mom.
Just iconic.
"I didn’t expect it to go that crazy," said Pirrotta-Rivera.
