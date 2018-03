Sean B. Cronin

"The needle is actually touching the nerve that leads to my left leg, so imagine going through daily [life], walking down the road, not knowing if you’re going to fall," Bright.

"If it just moves a little bit I could be paralyzed."

Bright's lawyer, Sean B. Cronin, told People magazine that experts determined that doctors must have known something went wrong.

"These needles are about 9 or 10 centimeters and they have a tip on the end that the provider is supposed to inspect to make sure they have the whole needle. They knew this was in her, according to our experts, because so much of the needle was missing. And the safety tip is still in her," he told People.

In a press conference, Cronin — who specializes in medical malpractice — said he's never seen anything like it.

"I've never seen a piece of needle that's broken off and left in someone’s spine," he said.

"It's outrageous."

Dr. McCallum R. Hoyt, chair of the American Society of Anesthesiologists Committee on Obstetric Anesthesia, told BuzzFeed News that he's never encountered a spinal needle break before, but the potential complications would depend on where the needle is located.

He also clarified that the case did not involve an epidural needle, as some outlets have reported, but a spinal needle, and that he couldn't comment on Bright's case specifically. Epidural needles are not inserted into the fluid surrounding the spinal cord, while spinal needs are inserted into that space.

"The anesthesia provider should be mindful of the construction of the needle and not be overly aggressive in advancing it if there is a great deal of resistance," he told BuzzFeed News. "The difference in advancing through ligament vs. bone is easily detectable."

Bright's lawyer, Cronin, did not respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.