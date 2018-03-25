The Former Catalan Leader Carles Puigdemont Has Been Detained In Germany

Share On more Share On more

"The president Charles Puigdemont has been detained in Germany when he crossed the border from Denmark, on the way to Belgium from Finland," Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas tweeted on Saturday.

Carles Puigdemont, the former leader of Catalonia, a region of northern Spain, has been detained in Germany, according to his lawyer .

Late last year, thousands voted in a contested referendum asking for Catalonia's independence from Spain.

The regional government claimed that 90% of those who voted (estimated at 43% of the population) were in favour of independence – but Spain's constitutional court later ruled the vote illegal.

Puigdemont has been living in exile in Belgium since, and there is an active European Arrest Warrant open on him.



He had been in Finland and was detained in Germany, when crossing the border from Denmark, and is now in police custody.

"The president was heading to Belgium to catch up, as always, at the disposal of Belgian justice," his lawyer added.



Spain's supreme court has said that 25 Catalan leaders who have pushed for independence should be tried for rebellion, embezzlement or disobeying the state.

Major unrest, including allegations of police brutality in Barcelona, surrounded the independence referendum in Catalonia last year.