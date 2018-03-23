 back to top
French Police Have Killed A Reported Hostage-Taker At A Supermarket

French authorities confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the suspected gunman was dead.

Laura Silver
Mitch Prothero
French police have shot and killed a suspected hostage-taker at a supermarket in the south of the country.

French authorities confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the gunman had been killed after elite counter-terror police stormed the Super U supermarket in Trèbes, near the historic town of Carcassonne.

He is feared to have killed at least two people.

Le preneur d’otages a été abattu. Je m’exprimerai dans quelques instants depuis #Trèbes.
Gérard Collomb @gerardcollomb

French president Emmanuel Macron, speaking in Brussels, said he believed the hostage-taking was a terrorist act.

The country's prime minister Edouard Philippe and interior minister Gerard Collomb were travelling to the scene.

Prise d’otages en cours à Trèbes : toutes les informations laissent à penser qu’il s’agirait d’un acte terroriste. J’écourte mon déplacement à Mulhouse pour rentrer à Paris.
Edouard Philippe @EPhilippePM

Local media reports said the gunman had killed two people, and left several more in a serious condition. French newspaper Le Parisien said that authorities had warned to "expect other victims."

A Super U employee described fleeing the supermarket while the attacker opened fire. "I heard gunshots, we brought out as many people as we could," they told French news network BFMTV.

French authorities told BuzzFeed News that a series of incidents had taken place: first when the gunman stole a car, believed to have taken place near Carcassonne, then when he opened fire on police jogging, and then in the hostage-taking at the supermarket in nearby Trèbes.

French police block access to Trèbes.
French police block access to Trèbes.

The French interior ministry said the police priority was the rescue operation, and urged people to only share verified information.

#Trèbes : j’arrive sur place où je rejoins nos forces de sécurité et secours. Leur mobilisation est totale. Ne propagez pas de #FakeNews et suivez @Place_Beauvau. https://t.co/JgpyUHaUKj
Gérard Collomb @gerardcollomb

This is a developing story.

Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Mitch Prothero is a World reporter based in Brussels.

