French Police Have Killed A Reported Hostage-Taker At A Supermarket

French police have shot and killed a suspected hostage-taker at a supermarket in the south of the country.
French authorities confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the gunman had been killed after elite counter-terror police stormed the Super U supermarket in Trèbes, near the historic town of Carcassonne.
He is feared to have killed at least two people.
French president Emmanuel Macron, speaking in Brussels, said he believed the hostage-taking was a terrorist act.
The country's prime minister Edouard Philippe and interior minister Gerard Collomb were travelling to the scene.
Local media reports said the gunman had killed two people, and left several more in a serious condition. French newspaper Le Parisien said that authorities had warned to "expect other victims."
A Super U employee described fleeing the supermarket while the attacker opened fire. "I heard gunshots, we brought out as many people as we could," they told French news network BFMTV.
French authorities told BuzzFeed News that a series of incidents had taken place: first when the gunman stole a car, believed to have taken place near Carcassonne, then when he opened fire on police jogging, and then in the hostage-taking at the supermarket in nearby Trèbes.
The French interior ministry said the police priority was the rescue operation, and urged people to only share verified information.
This is a developing story.
