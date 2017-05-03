Get Our App!
Try To Guess How Old The "Teens" In "13 Reasons…
Things The Kardashians Do That Would Be Weird If… video
5-Ingredient Chocolate Almond Butter Balls
We Figured Out What Makes Morris Day Blush
My Mama’s Manicures Taught Me How To Take Care Of…
Can You Match 5/5 Of These Doughnuts?
27 Memes For Anyone Who Took The AP Lit Exam And…
Is There Anything Better Than Bite-Sized…
There’s A Pizza Box Made Out Of Pizza And Dear God…

An Emotional Vigil Was Held For Alton Sterling As Officers Avoid Federal Charges

Gathered in front of the Triple S Food Mart where the 37-year-old was killed, his family renewed their call for charges to be filed in the case.

Laura Geiser
Laura Geiser
BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

1. Following reports Tuesday that the Department of Justice would not prosecute the officers involved with the death last year of Alton Sterling outside a convenience store in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, family, friends, and community members held an emotional vigil in his memory.

View this image ›

Julie Dermansky

Alton Sterling’s aunt, Veda Washington-Abusaleh, addresses the crowd at the vigil.

3. The shooting happened on July 5 after officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II, who are white, responded to a 911 call about a man brandishing a gun in the parking lot. In video of the altercation, the officers are seen pinning Sterling to the ground and yelling “he’s got a gun.” Seconds later, shots ring out. A loaded gun was recovered from his pocket, officials said.

View this image ›

Julie Dermansky

5. Federal officials confirmed Wednesday that they would not be filing charges after two experts, while criticizing the way the officers handled the situation, found that they did not act excessively.

Federal officials confirmed Wednesday that they would not be filing charges after two experts, while criticizing the way the officers handled the situation, found that they did not act excessively.

View this image ›

Julie Dermansky

Neighborhood resident Kyla Washington holds a sign in solidarity with those at the vigil.

6. Abdullah Muflahi, the owner of Triple S Food Mart where Sterling was killed, said his community is peaceful and that any violence or destruction that follows the Department of Justice’s official announcement will probably come from outside agitators.

Abdullah Muflahi, the owner of Triple S Food Mart where Sterling was killed, said his community is peaceful and that any violence or destruction that follows the Department of Justice's official announcement will probably come from outside agitators.

View this image ›

Julie Dermansky

7. As community members gathered and awaited official word Tuesday night, Sterling’s aunt (center) led the group in prayer.

As community members gathered and awaited official word Tuesday night, Sterling's aunt (center) led the group in prayer.

View this image ›

Julie Dermansky

8. Wild Tchoupitoulas Mardi Gras Indian, Tonya Johnson, also attended the vigil in full dress.

Wild Tchoupitoulas Mardi Gras Indian, Tonya Johnson, also attended the vigil in full dress.

View this image ›

Julie Dermansky

9. People also paused to view the mural and makeshift memorial in the parking lot where Sterling was killed.

People also paused to view the mural and makeshift memorial in the parking lot where Sterling was killed.

View this image ›

Julie Dermansky

10. A mural by New Orleans artist Langston Allston across from the Triple S Food Mart that was painted last July also serves as a reminder.

A mural by New Orleans artist Langston Allston across from the Triple S Food Mart that was painted last July also serves as a reminder.

View this image ›

Julie Dermansky

View this image ›

Julie Dermansky

12. The federal decision may not be the end of the legal case, however, since since state prosecutors still have the option to file charges. The police department is also still conducting an internal review.

The federal decision may not be the end of the legal case, however, since since state prosecutors still have the option to file charges. The police department is also still conducting an internal review.

View this image ›

Julie Dermansky

13. Speaking after the Justice Department announcement, Quinyetta McMillon, the mother of Sterling’s oldest son, pleaded with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry to file charges, the Associated Press reported.

14. “Jeff Landry, please open up your heart and give us the justice that we deserve,” she said.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Laura is a photo editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Laura Geiser at laura.geiser@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
"If You Keep Fucking With Mr. Trump We Know Where You Live”

by Jason Leopold

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing