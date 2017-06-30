A Photographer Turned His Pregnant Wife Into A Badass Daredevil

Disclaimer: Jady was never in any real danger, and she and Robby and are now the proud parents of baby Beckett.

BuzzFeed News: What sparked the idea for this series?

Robby Klein: I knew that I wanted to photograph my wife pregnant, but the cute Pinterest-style maternity photos just aren't my cup of tea. I wanted to do something that reflected the work I'm known for a bit more.

One day, during week 30, I off the cuff mentioned something and said, "Well, you shouldn't do that when you're pregnant," and we laughed about it. I just couldn't get it out of my head though and finally asked her if she would shoot a photo of something she obviously shouldn't do as a pregnant woman: boxing.