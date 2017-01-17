These Women Rockers From Botswana Are Defying The Country’s Patriarchal Society

For the past few years, South African photographer Paul Shiakallis has been documenting the lives of a group of leather-clad women from Botswana’s heavy metal subculture known as the “Queens of Marok” – Marok means “rocker” in the local Seyswana language. In his photo series Leathered Skins, Unchained Hearts, Shiakallis highlights the lives of these women, who are trying to express themselves by defying a patriarchal society.

According to Shiakallis, being a Marok is harder for women than men because they face a lot more criticism from public. Describing the shoot, Shiakallis told BuzzFeed: “Some women were still ‘coming out’ as rockers and were not ready to be photographed. In other situations, men would thwart the shoots because they did not want their women to be in the presence of another man (me, the photographer) or to have the recognition of being a Marok.”



Paul Shiakallis / Via paulshiakallis.com ID: 10095553

Debbie Baone Superpower Paul Shiakallis / Via paulshiakallis.com ID: 10095555

Bonolo Paul Shiakallis ID: 10095558





Florah Dylon and her son Younggal Bison Paul Shiakallis ID: 10095560

Katie Dekesu Paul Shiakallis ID: 10095564

Florence Paul Shiakallis ID: 10095566

Lucrutiah Paul Shiakallis ID: 10095567





Ludo Dignified Queen Morima Paul Shiakallis ID: 10095569

Paul Shiakallis ID: 10095573

Paul Shiakallis ID: 10095578

Queen Bone Paul Shiakallis ID: 10095581

Paul Shiakallis ID: 10095582

Shatani Paul Shiakallis ID: 10095583

Sierra Paul Shiakallis ID: 10095584

Snyder Paul Shiakallis ID: 10095633

Vaselyn G-Wawa Paul Shiakallis ID: 10095634

Paul Shiakallis ID: 10095638



