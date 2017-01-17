Get Our News App
These Women Rockers From Botswana Are Defying The Country’s Patriarchal Society

Paul Shiakallis’s photos highlight the lives of “Marok” women.

Laura Gallant
Laura Gallant
Staff Photographer, BuzzFeed UK

For the past few years, South African photographer Paul Shiakallis has been documenting the lives of a group of leather-clad women from Botswana’s heavy metal subculture known as the “Queens of Marok” – Marok means “rocker” in the local Seyswana language. In his photo series Leathered Skins, Unchained Hearts, Shiakallis highlights the lives of these women, who are trying to express themselves by defying a patriarchal society.

According to Shiakallis, being a Marok is harder for women than men because they face a lot more criticism from public. Describing the shoot, Shiakallis told BuzzFeed: “Some women were still ‘coming out’ as rockers and were not ready to be photographed. In other situations, men would thwart the shoots because they did not want their women to be in the presence of another man (me, the photographer) or to have the recognition of being a Marok.”

View this image ›

Paul Shiakallis / Via paulshiakallis.com

View this image ›

Debbie Baone Superpower Paul Shiakallis / Via paulshiakallis.com

View this image ›

Bonolo Paul Shiakallis


View this image ›

Florah Dylon and her son Younggal Bison Paul Shiakallis

View this image ›

Katie Dekesu Paul Shiakallis

View this image ›

Florence Paul Shiakallis

View this image ›

Lucrutiah Paul Shiakallis


View this image ›

Ludo Dignified Queen Morima Paul Shiakallis

View this image ›

Paul Shiakallis

View this image ›

Paul Shiakallis

View this image ›

Queen Bone Paul Shiakallis

View this image ›

Paul Shiakallis

View this image ›

Shatani Paul Shiakallis

View this image ›

Sierra Paul Shiakallis

View this image ›

Snyder Paul Shiakallis

View this image ›

Vaselyn G-Wawa Paul Shiakallis

View this image ›

Paul Shiakallis


Laura Gallant is a staff photographer at BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Laura Gallant at Laura.Gallant@BuzzFeed.com.
