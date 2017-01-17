These Women Rockers From Botswana Are Defying The Country’s Patriarchal Society
Paul Shiakallis’s photos highlight the lives of “Marok” women.
For the past few years, South African photographer Paul Shiakallis has been documenting the lives of a group of leather-clad women from Botswana’s heavy metal subculture known as the “Queens of Marok” – Marok means “rocker” in the local Seyswana language. In his photo series Leathered Skins, Unchained Hearts, Shiakallis highlights the lives of these women, who are trying to express themselves by defying a patriarchal society.
According to Shiakallis, being a Marok is harder for women than men because they face a lot more criticism from public. Describing the shoot, Shiakallis told BuzzFeed: “Some women were still ‘coming out’ as rockers and were not ready to be photographed. In other situations, men would thwart the shoots because they did not want their women to be in the presence of another man (me, the photographer) or to have the recognition of being a Marok.”
- Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit: no single market, parliamentary vote on the final deal, and a warning to the EU not to punish the UK.
- The suspect wanted for killing 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day has confessed to the shooting, Istanbul's governor said
- At least 40 Democratic lawmakers are boycotting Donald Trump's inauguration after the president-elect criticized civil rights leader John Lewis.
- The police report featuring Kim Kardashian West's first-hand account of the Paris robbery has been released.
Report an Issue
Drag to highlight one or more parts of the screen.
Thanks!
We got your feedback, and we'll follow up with you at
Sadly, an error occured while sending your feedback. Please contact bugs@buzzfeed.com to let us know.