Taiwanese Court Delivers Landmark Ruling In Favour Of Marriage Equality

The Constitutional Court ruled Taiwan's same-sex marriage ban violated both the people’s freedom of marriage and the people’s right to equality.

The Constitutional Court ruling, handed down Wednesday, said the part of the Taiwanese Civil Code that banned two people of the same sex from marrying was in violation of the constitution. "The provisions of Chapter 2 on Marriage of Part IV on Family of the Civil Code do not allow two persons of the same sex to create a permanent union of intimate and exclusive nature for the committed purpose of managing a life together," the decision read. "The said provisions, to the extent of such failure, are in violation of both the people’s freedom of marriage as protected by Article 22 and the people’s right to equality as guaranteed by Article 7 of the Constitution." The decision ordered the government to change the law to reflect the ruling of the court, but said it was up to the government as to how this was done.

The court made its decision after considering two different suits that questioned the constitutionality of a clause banning same-sex marriage in the Civil Code. One suit was brought by long-time gay activist Chi Chia-wei, who spent time in prison in 1986 when he came out as gay, and the other by the Tapei City government. The ruling said that extending the freedom to marry to same-sex couples would contribute to a "stable society".

"The need, capability, willingness and longing, in both physical and psychological senses, for creating such permanent unions of intimate and exclusive nature are equally essential to homosexuals and heterosexuals, given the importance of the freedom of marriage to the sound development of personality and safeguarding of human dignity."

"The current provisions of the Marriage Chapter do not allow two persons of the same sex to create a permanent union of intimate and exclusive nature for the committed purpose of managing a life together. This is obviously a gross legislative flaw."

The ruling means Taiwan is expected to become the first Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage, and only the second in the Asia Pacific region, after New Zealand in 2013. On December 26, 2016, a draft bill for same-sex marriage passed a first reading in a Taiwanese parliamentary committee. Before it becomes law, it will be subject to party negotiations and must pass a second and third reading.

"I'm so happy I'm crying."

"This is just making me cry."

"Instantly bawling!!"

"Every time I look at this, I cry."

"I'm crying."

"We can finally start preparing for our wedding."

"Love wins!!!!!!!!!!!! So happy!!!!!!!!!!!"

"A beacon of equality in Asia."

"This is a historic moment. I often say, "Don't be afraid of conflict, but we must have a mechanism to resolve this conflict." The Taipei City Government is calling for an interpretation, and this is an attitude: A way to promote societal discussions, and to move towards progressive, meaningful attitudes." Kassy Cho reported from Taiwan.