Taiwanese Court Delivers Landmark Ruling In Favour Of Marriage Equality

Taiwan's top court has ruled the country's ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, in a landmark decision for LGBT rights in Asia.
The Constitutional Court ruling, handed down Wednesday, said the part of the Taiwanese Civil Code that banned two people of the same sex from marrying was in violation of the constitution.
"The provisions of Chapter 2 on Marriage of Part IV on Family of the Civil Code do not allow two persons of the same sex to create a permanent union of intimate and exclusive nature for the committed purpose of managing a life together," the decision read.
"The said provisions, to the extent of such failure, are in violation of both the people’s freedom of marriage as protected by Article 22 and the people’s right to equality as guaranteed by Article 7 of the Constitution."
The decision ordered the government to change the law to reflect the ruling of the court, but said it was up to the government as to how this was done.
As the decision was announced, cheers erupted from the crowds awaiting the decision outside the parliament.
The court made its decision after considering two different suits that questioned the constitutionality of a clause banning same-sex marriage in the Civil Code. One suit was brought by long-time gay activist Chi Chia-wei, who spent time in prison in 1986 when he came out as gay, and the other by the Tapei City government.
The ruling said that extending the freedom to marry to same-sex couples would contribute to a "stable society".
"The need, capability, willingness and longing, in both physical and psychological senses, for creating such permanent unions of intimate and exclusive nature are equally essential to homosexuals and heterosexuals, given the importance of the freedom of marriage to the sound development of personality and safeguarding of human dignity."
"The current provisions of the Marriage Chapter do not allow two persons of the same sex to create a permanent union of intimate and exclusive nature for the committed purpose of managing a life together. This is obviously a gross legislative flaw."
The ruling means Taiwan is expected to become the first Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage, and only the second in the Asia Pacific region, after New Zealand in 2013.
On December 26, 2016, a draft bill for same-sex marriage passed a first reading in a Taiwanese parliamentary committee. Before it becomes law, it will be subject to party negotiations and must pass a second and third reading.
On social media, the celebration continued, with many moved to tears.
"I'm so happy I'm crying."
"This is just making me cry."
"Instantly bawling!!"
"Every time I look at this, I cry."
"I'm crying."
"We can finally start preparing for our wedding."
"A beacon of equality in Asia."
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je posted a status on Facebook and called it "a historic moment."
Kassy Cho reported from Taiwan.
Lane Sainty is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Contact Lane Sainty at lane.sainty@buzzfeed.com.
Kassy Cho is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.
