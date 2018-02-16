Prosecutors Say These Two Russian Troll Accounts Messed With The 2016 Election. Here Are 50 Of Their Most Popular Tweets.

A federal grand jury indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities for meddling with the 2016 US election, saying they "operated social media pages and groups designed to attract U.S. audiences" that "addressed divisive U.S. political and social issues, falsely claimed to be controlled by U.S. activists."
The indictment said two specific Twitter handles — @TEN_GOP and @March_for_Trump — were made to mislead the American public. Russian actors falsely claimed that their Twitter account @TEN_GOP was controlled by a state political party. The defendants used @March_for_Trump to organize "coordinate rallies in Florida," according to the indictment reads.
BuzzFeed News combed through 200,000 now-deleted Russian troll tweets recently made available by NBC News to find these two accounts' 50 most popular tweets.
They are listed below with their dates of publication, retweets, favorites and text content.
25 Tweets with the most retweets posted by @ten_gop
Date: Oct. 11, 2016
Retweets: 12,078
Favorites: 10,867
Text: OMG, this new Anti-Hillary ad is brilliant! It's fantastic!!!!!! Spread it far & wide! https://t.co/v7zrP8iDl7
Date: Oct. 18, 2016
Retweets: 12,042
Favorites: 7,953
Text: RT the hell out of it: Dem party operatives: 'We've been bussing people in.. for 50 yrs and we're not going to sto… https://t.co/tO0NKGEJE2
Date: Oct. 20, 2016
Retweets: 10,467
Favorites: 10,437
Text: BREAKING Hillary shuts down press conference when asked about DNC Operatives corruption & #VoterFraud… https://t.co/PMXHRWxiMy
Date: Oct. 19, 2016
Retweets: 8,707
Favorites: 7,501
Text: BREAKING Thousands of names changed on voter rolls in Indiana. Police investigating #VoterFraud. #DrainTheSwamp https://t.co/JdLzKTt4cC
Date: Nov. 2, 2016
Retweets: 8,177
Favorites: 5,224
Text: BREAKING: #VoterFraud by counting tens of thousands of ineligible mail in Hillary votes being reported in Broward C… https://t.co/UC6ydIpU9b
Date: Oct. 18, 2016
Retweets: 7,457
Favorites: 5,032
Text: OMFG! This is EXPLOSIVE! THE MOST IMPORTANT VIDEO OF THE ELECTION! Retweet! Takes 2 sec but will change everythin… https://t.co/18PtBuQr2h
Date: Oct. 17, 2016
Retweets: 7,071
Favorites: 5,430
Text: This is sickening. Hillary using the Mentally Ill to incite violence at Trump rallies. #FreeJulian #BirdDogging… https://t.co/xed9LyNR8j
Date: Oct. 30, 2016
Retweets: 6,318
Favorites: 5,888
Text: RT if you also think that @LorettaLynch should be impeached for blocking the FBI investigation & abetting a crimina… https://t.co/KHBe5AthJC
Date: Oct. 5, 2016
Retweets: 5,581
Favorites: 3,937
Text: BREAKING Hillary caught using a child actor at her townhall in Haverford, PA Please, RT to expose this fraud!… https://t.co/UoBB20RAoB
Date: Oct. 20, 2016
Retweets: 5,271
Favorites: 4,456
Text: DISGUSTING Watch: Hillary laughing when Trump said gays get thrown off buildings in Muslim counties… https://t.co/Opp7AlA9lF
Date: Oct. 10, 2016
Retweets: 5,202
Favorites: 5,692
Text: .@AnnCoulter: If Hillary wins, she will amnesty 30+ million illegal aliens and Republicans will never win an elect… https://t.co/KDo28pMbYl
Date: Aug. 14, 2016
Retweets: 4,867
Favorites: 3,103
Text: Rumors: Hillary hates this photo & wants to delete it from Twitter You know what to do https://t.co/dLjp5BOxXa
Date: Sep. 25, 2016
Retweets: 4,733
Favorites: 2,677
Text: Every time you RT this pic it will notify @HillaryClinton and she will see the face of #Benghazi victim's mom Patri… https://t.co/BhFE69gaPY
Date: Oct. 25, 2016
Retweets: 4,683
Favorites: 3,440
Text: BREAKING Texas voting machines switching Trump votes to Clinton! Watch Director of Elections runs away when ask… https://t.co/BaJNWHHyZp
Date: Oct. 17, 2016
Retweets: 4,582
Favorites: 3,593
Text: Q: Why are Hillary supporters so violent? A: They were INSTRUCTED & PAID to incite riots and violence.… https://t.co/0lFTJagRhC
Date: Nov. 8, 2016
Retweets: 4,545
Favorites: 2,316
Text: BREAKING: Machine Refuses to Allow Vote For Trump in Pennsylvania!! RT the hell out of it! #VoterFraud #voted… https://t.co/5CqSHKsGT5
Date: Oct. 22, 2016
Retweets: 4,387
Favorites: 4,828
Text: This is not about Democrats vs Republicans. This election is about the status quo-political class VS We the People… https://t.co/dutemqR4pU
Date: Sep. 24, 2016
Retweets: 4,379
Favorites: 4,156
Text: Remember Hillary saying this about Bill's rape victims.. Gennifer Flowers joins Trump at #Debates2016 but more wo… https://t.co/DdshaXn6YK
Date: Nov. 6, 2016
Retweets: 4,279
Favorites: 3,019
Text: #FakeVotingFacts: Obama is now openly on live TV telling illegals that nobody will stop them from voting! I can't… https://t.co/8kVoizOXvf
Date: Nov. 6, 2016
Retweets: 4,255
Favorites: 3,648
Text: RT if you also think that FBI Director Comey should be impeached for blocking the investigation & abetting a crimin… https://t.co/dl21AmVCK0
Date: Oct. 10, 2016
Retweets: 4,214
Favorites: 4,947
Text: DONALD TRUMP to Hillary: “You’d Be in Jail!” RT if you also think that it was the best #debate line ever!!!! https://t.co/ZyUsL0Tude
Date: Oct. 13, 2016
Retweets: 4,211
Favorites: 4,603
Text: While Michelle Obama campaigning for Hillary American blacks are waking up and seeing Hillary for who she really is… https://t.co/Z23PFOrpJQ
Date: Sep. 16, 2016
Retweets: 3,943
Favorites: 3,286
Text: Flashback to 2008: Michelle Obama slams Hillary as Unfit for the White House #birtherism https://t.co/cx8ihDRuzd
Date: Oct. 18, 2016
Retweets: 3,899
Favorites: 2,893
Text: Election expert: there are 4 Million DEAD people on US voter rolls.. But the Media keep saying there is no… https://t.co/zuToYnZt8o
Date: Sep. 16, 2016
Retweets: 3,875
Favorites: 3,498
Text: Watch: Barack Obama admits he was born in Kenya.. #birtherism https://t.co/NHg244TN4t
25 Tweets with the most retweets posted by @march_for_trump
Date: Aug. 20, 2016
Retweets: 408
Favorites: 444
Text: #Florida Goes #Trump in #FtLauderdale! You guys are awesome! #TrumpPence2016 #HillaryForPrison https://t.co/wwfxD4GeBy
Date: Aug. 5, 2016
Retweets: 351
Favorites: 182
Text: BREAKING: Muslim terrorists holding hostages in Newark airport. And you still not voting #Trump ? https://t.co/c0UYhAvFzj
Date: Nov. 8, 2016
Retweets: 286
Favorites: 171
Text: This election is being rigged! REPORT VOTER FRAUD: 888 486 8102 (Being Patriotic hotline) or 855 976 1200 (Trump Lawyer Team) #Elections2016
Date: Aug. 23, 2016
Retweets: 268
Favorites: 255
Text: Hispanas and Latinas for #Trump in Miami! Girls, you are the best! Hispanics vote Trump! #MAGA https://t.co/PY6UHv3lQ2
Date: Aug. 2, 2016
Retweets: 254
Favorites: 258
Text: Attention! #TrumpTrain is rolling into Florida rallying in every town! DM us if you want to paint Florida red! https://t.co/1UKJ0cAGeA
Date: Sep. 16, 2016
Retweets: 232
Favorites: 169
Text: How many PA workers lost their jobs due to Obama's destructive policies? Help Mr. Trump fix it. RT! #TrumpPence16 https://t.co/saJ9o4WvGe
Date: Sep. 11, 2016
Retweets: 193
Favorites: 236
Text: All united behind Mr. Trump & against #CrookedHillary. #RememberBenghazi. 11/9 in #Miami, #Florida. #TrumpPence2016 https://t.co/Sv0VlAPTUl
Date: Sep. 22, 2016
Retweets: 165
Favorites: 151
Text: Vote #HRC if you want to become unemployed. Vote #TrumpPence2016 to make #Pennsylvania prosper again! https://t.co/zJRTTfeg5L
Date: Aug. 29, 2016
Retweets: 153
Favorites: 123
Text: MUST BE THERE! Fellow patriots, let's remember the victims of Islamic #terror. 15 years since #september11. https://t.co/9JjSHGAAKZ
Date: Sep. 29, 2016
Retweets: 142
Favorites: 112
Text: Final update! October, 2: Make PA prosper again! Like & share! Join the rallies mentioned in this flyer.… https://t.co/PDGfN0yFGn
Date: Jun. 13, 2016
Retweets: 132
Favorites: 146
Text: Come and join the protest! Time to support #Trump and delete Hillary #MAGA https://t.co/or1HdeljbT https://t.co/PoXwp70qDE
Date: Jul. 26, 2016
Retweets: 120
Favorites: 100
Text: We won't get great America back w/out Trump. Trump won't #MakeAmericaGreatAgain w/out the people. #MarchForTrump https://t.co/wvfDiSuj8j
Date: Aug. 20, 2016
Retweets: 100
Favorites: 159
Text: #CoralSprings for #Trump https://t.co/Nm0X0fc8BI
Date: Sep. 23, 2016
Retweets: 83
Favorites: 67
Text: Philly is going RED! Don't believe? Come and check! All Trump supporters welcome! Tell your story about how dems wo… https://t.co/it0ZqNF1EI
Date: Jul. 28, 2016
Retweets: 80
Favorites: 72
Text: Dear common sense Floridians! We're planning a series of grassroots rallies across your state. Become a volunteer! #Trumptrain #TrumpPence16
Date: Aug. 16, 2016
Retweets: 74
Favorites: 56
Text: UPDATE! #MarchForTrump in Ft Lauderdale, FL. August, 20 at 11 am!!! E. Oakland Park Blvd. and N. Federal Hwy. #Trump https://t.co/ohBe4gKII9
Date: Aug. 20, 2016
Retweets: 72
Favorites: 84
Text: Happening NOW in #FtLauderdale #TrumpPence2016 #Hillaryforprison https://t.co/ZQUZnxZxYU
Date: Jul. 20, 2016
Retweets: 57
Favorites: 30
Text: 2 Brooklyn cops survived a drive by shooting. Thanks #Killary for inciting ppl against police! Join our rally 07/23! https://t.co/VO07yPGF33
Date: Aug. 26, 2016
Retweets: 57
Favorites: 45
Text: Don't let the BUTCHER BITCH ruin America and the entire world. GO #TRUMP! Join the march in NYC! #NeverHillary https://t.co/eA5poEzBPu
Date: Jul. 18, 2016
Retweets: 54
Favorites: 51
Text: Thanks #CrookedHillary for making ppl hate the police. 3 more cops dead. Support Trump = support the Law. #Trump2016 https://t.co/fcGfm5aGao
Date: Sep. 23, 2016
Retweets: 36
Favorites: 23
Text: #HRC literally denies our right to work. Who told her this? Homeless vets? Maybe laid off mining and manufacturing… https://t.co/RzoYtTSGD1
Date: Aug. 23, 2016
Retweets: 33
Favorites: 48
Text: #Florida goes #Trump in Spring Hill! Guys, you rock! https://t.co/l916ix0UOd
Date: Sep. 29, 2016
Retweets: 32
Favorites: 33
Text: Angry patriots are about to paint Philly red. say no to lies, corruption and tyranny! Like, share & join! #Philly… https://t.co/Jmr7hTHC8a
Date: Sep. 23, 2016
Retweets: 31
Favorites: 22
Text: More illegals, more social benefits for all, less jobs, and we'll lose our middle class soon. Stop lefties!… https://t.co/oOFubbluxS
Date: Aug. 19, 2016
Retweets: 28
Favorites: 31
Text: UPDATE! #MarchForTrump Tequesta Sand Bar Intracoastal Waterway, Jupiter, Florida. Tomorrow at 1:30 PM #MAGA #TRUMP https://t.co/2CoKlYzF8b
