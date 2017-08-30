Here's The Visual Clue You May Have Missed In The "Game Of Thrones" Finale

So, something pretty major happened in the last scene of the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale. And if you don't want to be spoiled, then don't read any further. Spoilers ahead!
Back to that major thing that went down: Remember when the undead version of Viserion (Dany's dragon that died that turned into a member of the Night King's army) destroyed the wall separating the White Walkers from the rest of Westeros?
It was a pretty chaotic scene.
And as the Undead started to head toward Westeros, it looks like they marched in a pretty specific shape.
Is that image familiar to anyone?
Look a little closer.
It appears that the White Walkers may have formed a Stark sigil, a direwolf, at the end of the scene.
Fans are shook.
And some people are even going so far as to say it's a sign that young Brandon "Don't Call Me Brandon Stark, Call Me The Three-Eyed Raven" Stark is actually the Night King.
I guess winter really is here.
So, what do you think: Does it look like the White Walkers formed the shape of the Stark's sigil?
vote votesHell yeah! What else could it be?!
vote votesNice try, but that's a bit of a stretch.
vote votesIt's definitely possible, but there's no real reason to believe it.
