Here's The Visual Clue You May Have Missed In The "Game Of Thrones" Finale

These White Walkers really aren't messing around. (WARNING: Spoilers ahead!)

Krystie Lee Yandoli
BuzzFeed News Reporter

So, something pretty major happened in the last scene of the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale. And if you don't want to be spoiled, then don't read any further. Spoilers ahead!

Back to that major thing that went down: Remember when the undead version of Viserion (Dany's dragon that died that turned into a member of the Night King's army) destroyed the wall separating the White Walkers from the rest of Westeros?

Westeros: The wall has been there for 8,000 years. It should keep out the white walkers Night King: Hold my Beer… https://t.co/eDokztbNF1
John Apostrophe @Imjustaff

Westeros: The wall has been there for 8,000 years. It should keep out the white walkers Night King: Hold my Beer… https://t.co/eDokztbNF1

It was a pretty chaotic scene.

HBO

And as the Undead started to head toward Westeros, it looks like they marched in a pretty specific shape.

Is that image familiar to anyone?

HBO

Look a little closer.

HBO

It appears that the White Walkers may have formed a Stark sigil, a direwolf, at the end of the scene.

HBO / Via gameofthrones.wikia.com

Fans are shook.

The dead appear to form the Stark sigil at the end of 'The Dragon and the Wolf' #GameofThrones
Thrones Facts @thronesfacts

The dead appear to form the Stark sigil at the end of 'The Dragon and the Wolf' #GameofThrones

@CitadelSecrets Do these trooping Others/White Walkers look like they're making the Stark sigil S7E7 01:15:03 🤔
Michael R Palmer @CopperBeard

@CitadelSecrets Do these trooping Others/White Walkers look like they're making the Stark sigil S7E7 01:15:03 🤔

And some people are even going so far as to say it's a sign that young Brandon "Don't Call Me Brandon Stark, Call Me The Three-Eyed Raven" Stark is actually the Night King.

BRANDON STARK IS THE NIGHT KING! Proof: The Stark Sigil. #GameofThronesS7Finale #GameOfThrones #GoT
Hareem Sajjad @hareem_sajjad

BRANDON STARK IS THE NIGHT KING! Proof: The Stark Sigil. #GameofThronesS7Finale #GameOfThrones #GoT

When someone points out the white walkers crossed the wall in the shape of the Stark Sigil 😳💥🐺#BranIsNightKing… https://t.co/JlFGh8FkjW
Halee Cross @haybaybay20

When someone points out the white walkers crossed the wall in the shape of the Stark Sigil 😳💥🐺#BranIsNightKing… https://t.co/JlFGh8FkjW

I guess winter really is here.

Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.

