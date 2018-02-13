The “Thirteen Reasons Why” Author Says He's Being Harassed After Having "Affairs With Consenting Adults"

The Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators says it cut ties with author Jay Asher after an investigation of sexual harassment. He says he's the one who's being harassed.

Advertisement

The allegations against Asher came to light yesterday after Lin Oliver, the executive director of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators, said the author has been expelled from the literary organization. “After we investigated, we felt that terminating his membership was the proper course of action,” Oliver told BuzzFeed News on Monday. “We have always been really sensitive to sexual harassment issues and have a zero tolerance policy, but clearly our policies haven’t prevented violations, so we’re taking this opportunity to take another look at our guidelines.” Share On email Share On email Email

Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Asher did not name the people he says are harassing him. The Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators has also not revealed who made the complaint against Asher.

If you have information or tips, there are a number of ways to securely share information with BuzzFeed News, including SecureDrop and postal mail. You can also email us at tips@buzzfeed.com or send us an encrypted message over Signal at (646) 379-1975. The best tips include specific information and documentation in addition to names. You can learn more about how to reach us here.

Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!