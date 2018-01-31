“One Day At A Time” Season 2 Addresses Donald Trump Without Ever Using His Name

Isabella Gomez (Elena Alvarez), Rita Moreno (Lydia Riera), and Justina Machado (Penelope Alvarez), in the "Roots" episode of Season 2 of One Day at a Time .

Donald Trump’s name is not explicitly mentioned in the second season of One Day at a Time, but his presence is felt everywhere.

Stars Isabella Gomez and her onscreen mom, Justina Machado, told BuzzFeed News they couldn't ignore how the Trump administration is working to reshape the country, especially for immigrants, but they were adamant about not wanting his name anywhere near their show.

"We’re a Latinx family living in 2018, so we had to mention it because it affects us, it affects our country, and it affects our world," said Gomez. But, she said, she was "so happy we never have to say his name."

“I love the episode about citizenship," added Machado, "when Elena says, ‘That monster is in the White House’ and Lydia says, ‘Don’t blame me, I didn’t vote for him.’



"But we never have to say his name because we don’t want to say his name," she said.

The Alvarez family is comprised of Penelope Alvarez (Machado), her teenage daughter Elena Alvarez (Gomez), younger son Alex Alvarez (Marcel Ruiz), and Penelope’s mother, Lydia Riera (Rita Moreno), who lives with them in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.



This season, which debuted on Netflix on Jan. 26, navigates what life is like for a Cuban-American family in Trump's America, where many Latino immigrants are wondering if they're welcome or not.