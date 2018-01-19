Michelle Williams Was Paid An Eighth Of Mark Wahlberg's Salary For "All The Money In The World"

Michelle Williams, who stars with Mark Wahlberg in the Golden Globe–nominated All the Money in the World, was reportedly paid an eighth of Wahlberg's salary for her role in the film. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Williams earned $625,000 for working on All the Money in the World, while her costar, who had the same amount of screen time, collected $5 million.

Discussions first arose about Williams' and Wahlberg's salaries for their work on All the Money in the World after USA Today reported that Williams had been paid an $80 per diem for reshoots on the film, which amounted to about $1,000, and Mark Wahlberg had been paid $1.5 million. The film originally featured Kevin Spacey, but after sexual assault allegations mounted against the actor in October, production decided to reshoot Spacey's scenes, replacing him with Christopher Plummer.

In response to the public outcry about the actors' pay discrepancy, Wahlberg released a statement promising to donate his $1.5 million to the Time's Up organization. "Over the last few days my reshoot fee for All the Money in the World has become an important topic of conversation," he wrote. "I 100% support the fight for fair pay and I’m donating the $1.5M to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name."