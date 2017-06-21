Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Having A Third Child Via A Surrogate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially expecting a third child by way of a surrogate, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.
People are freaking out in response to the news. Some joked about how they wish they were the ones carrying the Kardashian West baby.
That would really be quite an addition to your resume.
And others are ~not~ here for any bashing or criticism of Kardashian West for opting to use a surrogate.
This story is developing and will continue to be updated.
Kate Aurthur contributed reporting to this story.
