TVAndMovies

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Having A Third Child Via A Surrogate

North and Saint are going to have another sibling!

Posted on
Krystie Lee Yandoli
Krystie Lee Yandoli
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially expecting a third child by way of a surrogate, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.

People was the first to report the news.
Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

People are freaking out in response to the news. Some joked about how they wish they were the ones carrying the Kardashian West baby.

Mad I wasn't picked to be Kim and Kanye's surrogate.
Kelly Andersen @kellyamedia

Mad I wasn't picked to be Kim and Kanye's surrogate.

Reply Retweet Favorite
I would be Kim K's surrogate in a heartbeat wtf it's probably like a lifetime salary for 9 months work
liv @livfatale

I would be Kim K's surrogate in a heartbeat wtf it's probably like a lifetime salary for 9 months work

Reply Retweet Favorite
Damnit I wanted to be Kim and Kanyes surrogate
Dee @dariannemast

Damnit I wanted to be Kim and Kanyes surrogate

Reply Retweet Favorite

That would really be quite an addition to your resume.

You imagine that in someone's resume Job History: Nine months carrying Kanye West and Kim Kardashians baby 😳
Natbron @NatBron

You imagine that in someone's resume Job History: Nine months carrying Kanye West and Kim Kardashians baby 😳

Reply Retweet Favorite
Kim and Kanye hired a surrogate to carry their next baby. That surrogate is about to have the greatest LinkedIn page of all time.
Comedy Central @ComedyCentral

Kim and Kanye hired a surrogate to carry their next baby. That surrogate is about to have the greatest LinkedIn page of all time.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And others are ~not~ here for any bashing or criticism of Kardashian West for opting to use a surrogate.

Me taking down anyone who bashes Kim Kardashian for using a surrogate
uncultured swine @k8mcgarry

Me taking down anyone who bashes Kim Kardashian for using a surrogate

Reply Retweet Favorite
Y'all out here bashing Kim K. about using a surrogate? Must not know all that she's gone thru w/ other pregnancies. Leave this one alone.
Keonté @IamKeonte

Y'all out here bashing Kim K. about using a surrogate? Must not know all that she's gone thru w/ other pregnancies. Leave this one alone.

Reply Retweet Favorite

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

Kate Aurthur contributed reporting to this story.

Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

