George And Amal Clooney And Oprah Will Donate $500,000 To Parkland School Shooting Survivors

Steven Spielberg will also be matching the donation.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Krystie Lee Yandoli
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Students who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last week are organizing a march in Washington, DC, on March 24 to demand gun control reform.

Survivors of the school shooting in Florida are calling for a march on Washington to demand action on gun control.… https://t.co/wGLolf0r3C
This Week @ThisWeekABC

The March for Our Lives demonstration is also set to take place in cities nationwide, according to the student-organizers.

“My message for the people in office is: You’re either with us or against us. We are losing our lives while the adults are playing around,” Cameron Kasky, a junior at the high school, said on CNN.

CNN / Twitter / Via Twitter: @CNNPolitics
The students have been gaining the support of celebrities and members of Hollywood.

Cameron good talking to you last night. All of your bravery is amazing. I stand with you guys. #march24… https://t.co/FnSUpgJFgx
Justin Bieber @justinbieber

Parkland Survivors and others that are standing up through the media are so brave and are true role models. I’m spe… https://t.co/MlZPTZB3is
Lady Gaga @ladygaga

On March 24, students are leading marches in DC &amp; across the country to demand that lawmakers do their jobs and tak… https://t.co/895fFZt18q
Amy Schumer @amyschumer

And now, George and Amal Clooney have pledged to donate $500,000 to the cause and said they will be attending the march.

Filippo Monteforte / AFP / Getty Images

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” George Clooney said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

Alberto Pizzoli / AFP / Getty Images
“Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Jeffrey Katzenberg, Hollywood producer and former CEO of DreamWorks Animation, also pledged to donate $500,000 as well as attend the march with his wife, Marilyn.

“Marilyn and I are proud to stand with the brave young leaders from Parkland, Florida, who have taken their pain and grief and turned it into action," Katzenberg said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "We will join Amal and George Clooney on March 24 to stand alongside these remarkable young people. We are also donating $500,000 to March for Our Lives to support this historic event.”

"On behalf of the #neveragain and #March4OurLives movement we want to thank George and Amal for the support and donation," Sarah Chadwick, a student-organizer and shooting survivor, tweeted. "We are so thankful for everyone's support and with it are hoping to make a change."

On behalf of the #neveragain and #March4OurLives movement we want to thank George and Amal for the support and dona… https://t.co/E2aaU4eUMW
Sarah Chadwick// #NEVERAGAIN @sarahchad_

After news spread of George and Amal Clooney's donation, Oprah Winfrey also chimed in and said that she will match the couple's $500,000 donation to the March for Our Lives.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

"These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we've had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard," Winfrey tweeted.

George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more. I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation… https://t.co/6OQDVICE7b
Oprah Winfrey @Oprah

Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, also pledged to donate $500,000 to the cause. "The young students in Florida and now across the country are already demonstrating their leadership with a confidence and maturity that belies their ages," Spielberg said in a statement.

"Kate and I applaud their efforts to take a stand for the benefit of this and future generations. They are an inspiration to us all, and we are joining in this movement with a donation of $500,000."
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

"Kate and I applaud their efforts to take a stand for the benefit of this and future generations. They are an inspiration to us all, and we are joining in this movement with a donation of $500,000."

Here’s What It’s Like At The Headquarters Of The Teens Working To Stop Mass Shootings

buzzfeed.com

Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

TVAndMovies

