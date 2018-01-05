"X-Men" Director Leaves FX's "Legion" Amid Allegations That He Raped A Teen Boy

Hollywood filmmaker and producer Bryan Singer is reportedly no longer attached to FX's Legion as he faces a new round of sexual misconduct allegations.

“Bryan asked to take his name off the show, so we have done that,” Noah Hawley, the show's creator and executive producer, told Deadline.

Neither Singer's agent nor his attorney immediately responded to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.



According to Deadline, sources said Singer, who had minimal involvement with the show, asked to have his name removed from the credits after sexual misconduct allegations against him were made public in December. Those allegations involve Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, who alleges Singer raped him aboard a yacht near Seattle in 2013 when he was 17 years old. Sanchez-Guzman is suing Singer, who he alleges also cornered him on the yacht during a party and forced the teen to perform oral sex.

Singer's lawyer has denied the allegations, saying the director plans to "vehemently defend" himself.

It's not the first time the X-Men filmmaker has been accused of sexual misconduct against minors. Back in 1997, three minors who were extras in Singer's film Apt Pupil said he pushed them to film a naked shower scene.

Then in April 2014, actor Michael Egan filed a civil lawsuit that was eventually dropped alleging Singer coerced him multiple times into performing sex acts years earlier as a minor. A month later, an anonymous man in the UK said he was raped by Singer and Gary Goddard, a Hollywood designer. That same month, a formal complaint was filed with New York police alleging Singer committed a sex crime against a man in his twenties.

Singer has denied all of the allegations made against him.