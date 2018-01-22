Alison Brie Addressed The Allegations Against Her Brother-In-Law James Franco

Franco has said the stories are "not accurate" but told Seth Meyers that women “need to be heard.”

“I have my own side of this story, but I believe in these people that have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will hold back things that I could say just because I believe in it that much,” he said. “If I have to take a knock because I am not going to try and actively refute things then I will, because I believe in it that much.”