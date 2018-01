Alison Brie Addressed The Allegations Against Her Brother-In-Law James Franco

Alison Brie attended the 2018 SAG Awards on Sunday where she is nominated for her role as Ruth Wilder in, a Netflix original series.

And when she was on the red carpet, E! host Giuliana Rancic asked Brie (who is married to Dave Franco) about the accusations against her brother-in-law, James Franco, of inappropriate or sexually coercive behavior.

After he won a Golden Globe earlier this month for playing Tommy Wiseau in, five came forward to the Los Angeles Times with allegations against Franco.

Franco has said the stories are "not accurate" but told Seth Meyers that women “need to be heard.”

“I have my own side of this story, but I believe in these people that have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will hold back things that I could say just because I believe in it that much,” he said. “If I have to take a knock because I am not going to try and actively refute things then I will, because I believe in it that much.”